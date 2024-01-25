Twitter Post

Kohli rewarded for his incredible run

Runs

Kohli averaged over 72 in 2023 (ODIs)

Kohli finished as the second-highest run-scorer in 2023, only behind his compatriot Shubman Gill. The former racked up 1,377 runs from 27 ODIs at an astonishing average of 72.47. The tally includes a strike rate of 99.13. Kohli's tally of six ODI tons is the most for a batter in 2023. He also smashed eight half-centuries in the format.

WC

Most runs in a World Cup edition

Kohli smashed 765 runs as India reached the World Cup final. He became the first-ever player to score over 700 runs in an ODI World Cup edition. Before the tournament, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar held the top spot, having slammed 673 runs in World Cup 2003. Kohli finished with an average of 95.62. He slammed three tons and six half-centuries.

Tons

Only batter with 50 ODI tons

Kohli entered the record books by smashing his 50th century in ODI cricket. He touched the three-figure mark during the semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kohli now has the most centuries in the format, having surpassed the magical mark of Tendulkar (49). Only Kohli and Tendulkar have more than 40 centuries in ODI cricket.

Information

Kohli has won this award four times

As mentioned, Kohli has become the first player to be adjudged the ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year four times. He first won this award in 2012. The Indian batter also clinched this accolade in 2017and 2018.

Feats

Other feats attained by Kohli

Kohli has now won the most ICC awards (11 - Annual or Decennial awards). Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Australia's Steven Smith follow Kohli with four such awards each. Veterans Mitchell Johnson, Ricky Ponting, and AB de Villiers are next on the list with three ICC awards.