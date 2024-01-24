England aim to rupture India's home dominance: 1st Test preview
India and England are set to lock horns in the first of the five-Test series, starting January 25 in Hyderabad. The Rohit Sharma-led side aims to extend their winning streak at home. India are unbeaten in their last 16 home Test series. Interestingly, England were the last side to beat India's Test side in India. Here is the preview of the series opener.
Venue, pitch report, and streaming details
The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the 1st Test (9:30am IST). The venue usually offers a batting-friendly wicket, which also supports the seamers. Spinners will come into play as the match progresses. There are no chances of rain throughout the Test. While the Sports18 Network has broadcasting rights of the series, live streaming is available on the JioCinema app and website.
A look at the head-to-head record
India and England have played 131 Tests to date. The Three Lions have won 50 matches, while India recorded 31 victories. As many as 50 matches have been drawn. England have lost their last two Test series in India but were the last ones who defeated India at home in 2012. Overall, the visitors have won 14 out of 64 Tests in India.
Can England stun India?
India have won each of their 16 Test series at home since losing to England in 2012. A spirited England side under Alastair Cook managed to breach India's home fortress in the 2012/13 season. This remains England's only Test series win in India in the 21st century. Before that series, England's last Test series win in India came in 1984.
Notable updates from the Indian camp
Earlier this week, it was reported that Virat Kohli will miss the first two Tests due to personal reasons. As a result, Rajat Patidar has earned a call-up. However, he is unlikely to play in Hyderabad, with Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer being around. Ahead of the game, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that either KS Bharat or Dhruv Jurel will keep wickets.
England have named their XI for the Test
England have named their Playing XI to take on India in the series opener. The Three Lions have named four spinners in their side. Lancashire spinner Tom Hartley is set to make his Test debut. Interestingly, 41-year-old pacer James Anderson hasn't been included in the side. Ben Stokes will lead the team, while Ben Foakes will keep wickets.
India's Probable XI; England's Playing XI
India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj. England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicket-keeper), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, and Jack Leach.
Key milestones on offer
Bumrah is 10 wickets away from accomplishing 150 dismissals in Test cricket. He will be the 17th Indian bowler to achieve this landmark in Test cricket. Jadeja (194) needs six to complete 200 scalps in home Tests. Stokes could become the third all-rounder with 200-plus wickets and 6,000-plus runs in Test cricket. Bairstow (5,804) requires 196 more to complete 6,000 Test runs.