Details

Venue, pitch report, and streaming details

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the 1st Test (9:30am IST). The venue usually offers a batting-friendly wicket, which also supports the seamers. Spinners will come into play as the match progresses. There are no chances of rain throughout the Test. While the Sports18 Network has broadcasting rights of the series, live streaming is available on the JioCinema app and website.

Record

A look at the head-to-head record

India and England have played 131 Tests to date. The Three Lions have won 50 matches, while India recorded 31 victories. As many as 50 matches have been drawn. England have lost their last two Test series in India but were the last ones who defeated India at home in 2012. Overall, the visitors have won 14 out of 64 Tests in India.

Home advantage

Can England stun India?

India have won each of their 16 Test series at home since losing to England in 2012. A spirited England side under Alastair Cook managed to breach India's home fortress in the 2012/13 season. This remains England's only Test series win in India in the 21st century. Before that series, England's last Test series win in India came in 1984.

Teams

Notable updates from the Indian camp

Earlier this week, it was reported that Virat Kohli will miss the first two Tests due to personal reasons. As a result, Rajat Patidar has earned a call-up. However, he is unlikely to play in Hyderabad, with Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer being around. Ahead of the game, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that either KS Bharat or Dhruv Jurel will keep wickets.

England

England have named their XI for the Test

England have named their Playing XI to take on India in the series opener. The Three Lions have named four spinners in their side. Lancashire spinner Tom Hartley is set to make his Test debut. Interestingly, 41-year-old pacer James Anderson hasn't been included in the side. Ben Stokes will lead the team, while Ben Foakes will keep wickets.

Probable XIs

India's Probable XI; England's Playing XI

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj. England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicket-keeper), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, and Jack Leach.

Stats

Key milestones on offer

Bumrah is 10 wickets away from accomplishing 150 dismissals in Test cricket. He will be the 17th Indian bowler to achieve this landmark in Test cricket. Jadeja (194) needs six to complete 200 scalps in home Tests. Stokes could become the third all-rounder with 200-plus wickets and 6,000-plus runs in Test cricket. Bairstow (5,804) requires 196 more to complete 6,000 Test runs.