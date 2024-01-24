Stats

A look at the match stats

Zheng won a total of 100 points and 42 winners in the match. She struck 10 aces compared to Kalinskaya's two. The former had a win percentage of 80 and 53 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted six of her nine break points. Zheng (35) had more unforced errors than Kalinskaya (30). The latter recorded more double-faults (five).

Records

Youngest Chinese player with this feat

As mentioned, Zheng is now the third Chinese semi-finalist in Grand Slam history. As per Opta, at 21 years and 108 days, she has become the youngest Chinese player in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam semi-final. She broke the record of Zheng Jie, who qualified for the Wimbledon 2008 semi-final (at 24 years and 362 days.

Information

Fourth Asian player to reach this landmark

According to Opta, Zheng has become only the fourth Asian player (male or female) in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam semi-final before turning 22. Kazuko Sawamatsu, Hyeon Chung, and Naomi Osaka are the others with this record.