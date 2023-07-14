Novak Djokovic notches these unique records after reaching Wimbledon final

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 14, 2023 | 09:53 pm 2 min read

Djokovic has now won his last nine Wimbledon matches against top-10 opponents (Photo credit: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Novak Djokovic sealed his 35th career Grand Slam final after defeating Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals of 2023 Wimbledon on Friday. Djokovic overcame Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) to reach his fifth successive Wimbledon final. He has won the last four Wimbledon honors, besides seven overall and is chasing Roger Federer's tally of eight Wimbledon wins. Djokovic scripted these unique records after beating Sinner.

Djokovic becomes the second player to script this record

As per Opta, Djokovic has become the second player in the Open Era to reach multiple men's singles Grand Slam finals in a single year after having turned 36 (Roland Garros and Wimbledon), after Ken Rosewall in 1974 (Wimbledon and US Open). Notably, the Serb is into his third Slam final this year, having won the Australian Open and French Open already.

Djokovic is following Bjorn Borg's footsteps

Djokovic has now won his last nine Wimbledon matches against top-10 opponents: since the ATP Rankings were published in 1973. Only Bjorn Borg (11, 1976-1981) had a longer such streak at the Championships.

27-match winning run across Grand Slams since the 2022 Wimbledon

Djokovic is on a 27-match winning run across Grand Slams since the 2022 Wimbledon. As per Opta, only Djokovic himself (30, Wimbledon 2015-Wimbledon 2016) and Rod Laver (29, AO 1969-Wimbledon 1970) have won more Grand Slam men's singles consecutive matches in the Open Era than the Serb's current winning streak.

34-match unbeaten streak for Djokovic at Wimbledon

Djokovic (9) is only behind former Swiss legend Roger Federer, who clocked 12 finals here at Wimbledon and has an 8-4 record. If Djokovic wins the 2023 Wimbledon on Sunday, he will equal Federer in terms of title wins (8). Djokovic is now on a 34-match unbeaten streak at Wimbledon, starting from 2018 onward. Overall, his Wimbledon win-loss tally reads 92-10.

Djokovic overcomes Sinner, reaches his 35th Slam final

Djokovic claimed a crucial win against Sinner to extend his dream run at Slam events this year. Djokovic now has a 20-0 record at Slams this year. He owns a 23-11 record at Slam finals, including 7-1 at Wimbledon. Meanwhile, Djokovic has extended his win-loss record versus Sinner to 3-0 in their H2H meetings.

