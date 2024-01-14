2024 Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka pockets her 8th successive win

2024 Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka pockets her 8th successive win

By Rajdeep Saha

Reigning Australian Open women's singles champion Aryna Sabalenka has reached the second round (Photo credit: X/@WTA)

Reigning Australian Open women's singles champion Aryna Sabalenka has reached the second round of the 2024 edition in Melbourne on Sunday. Sabalenka has claimed her eighth successive win at the season-opening Grand Slam event. She had won all seven matches in 2023. The Belarusian tamed Ella Seidel 6-0, 6-1 in what was a one-sided contest. Here are the stats.

A unique record for Sabalenka

As per Opta, for only the third time in the Open Era, a women's singles defending champion at the Australian Open has won her opening set with a 6-0 scoreline. Sabalenka joined Margaret Court (1970) and Virginia Wade (1973).

Sabalenka will face 16-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova

Sabalenka will face 16-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova next. Fruhvirtova came from a set down to defeat Romanian Ana Bogdan 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 to post her first Grand Slam main draw win. "It will be a great experience no matter who wins," Fruhvirtova said, "but I'm really looking forward to the next round, and hopefully I will get some big court or bigger one than today."

A look at the match stats - Sabalenka vs Seidel

Sabalenka doled out six aces but committed two double faults. She claimed a 77% win on the first serve and a 64% win on the second. Sabalenka went on to convert 5/9 break points.

60th win at Grand Slams for Sabalenka

Sabalenka has raced to a 16-5 win-loss record at the Australian Open. Before her 2023 title win, she had clocked two successive fourth-round appearances. She made her AO debut (main draw) in 2018, losing in the first round. She reached the third round in 2019 before suffering another 1st-round exit in 2020. Overall, Sabalenka has clocked her 60th win at Grand Slams (60-22).

Other key results in women's singles

Caroline Wozniacki moved safely to the second round after seeing her opponent retire midway. She was winning the contest 6-2, 2-0 before Magda Linette called out. Eighth seed Maria Sakkari progressed after beating Nao Hibino 6-4, 6-1. Ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova beat Mai Hontama 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. 32nd seed Leylah Fernandez earned a win over Sara Bejlek (7-6, 6-2).