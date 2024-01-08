NZ vs PAK, T20Is 2024: All you need to know



By Gaurav Tripathi 10:12 am Jan 08, 202410:12 am

Pakistan dominate NZ in terms of head-to-head record in T20Is (Source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand are gearing up to host Pakistan in a five-match T20I series, starting on January 12. With the ICC T20 World Cup taking place later this year, both teams will look to test their key players. Kane Williamson is back as NZ's T20I skipper as he returns to the format after 14 months. Here is all you need to know about the series.

A look at the schedule

1st T20I - January 12, Eden Park, Auckland (12:40pm IST). 2nd T20I - January 14, Seddon Park, Hamilton (11:40am IST). 3rd T20I - January 17, University Oval, Dunedin (5:30am IST). 4th T20I - January 19, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (11:40am IST). 5th T20I - January 21, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (5:30am IST).

NZ squad for Pakistan T20Is

NZ squad for Pakistan T20Is: Kane Williamson (C) (except game 3), Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (WK), Devon Conway (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson (game 3 only), Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ben Sears (games 1 & 2), Lockie Ferguson (games 3, 4 & 5).

Here is Pakistan's squad

This series will be Shaheen Afridi's maiden leadership assignment as Pakistan's T20I captain. Pakistan squad: Shaheen Afridi (C), Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

A look at the head-to-head record

Pakistan dominate NZ in terms of head-to-head record in T20Is as they have won 20 games and lost 13 in this regard (NR: 1). On NZ soil, however, the Kiwis have eight wins and seven defeats against the team. Pakistan's last T20I assignment in NZ was a tri-series in October 2022, also involving Bangladesh. The Men in Green defeated NZ in the final.

A look at NZ's key performers

With 1,245 runs at a strike rate of 145.78, Glenn Phillips is NZ's highest run-getter in T20Is since 2021. Devon Conway (1,074) is the only other NZ player with over 1,000 runs in this period. Mitchell Santner's economy rate of 6.52 is the best among full-member team bowlers with 50 or more T20I wickets since January 2021.

Here are Pakistan's key performers

Mohammad Rizwan's T20I average of 49.07 is the third-best among batters with at least 500 runs in the format. Meanwhile, Babar Azam has clobbered 301 T20I runs at 50.16 on NZ soil. Mohammad Wasim Jr's bowling average of 19.77 is the best among Pakistan bowlers with at least 25 T20I wickets. With 104 scalps at 22.12, Shadab is Pakistan's leading wicket-taker in T20Is.

Here are the approaching milestones for NZ

Mark Chapman (957) can become the 10th batter to complete 1,000 T20I runs for NZ. Williamson (2,464) is closing in on the 2,500-run mark. He can become the second Kiwi batter after Martin Guptill to get the mark. Tim Southee is three scalps short of becoming the first player to accomplish 150 T20I wickets. Ferguson (44) can complete 50 scalps in the format.

Approaching milestones for Pakistan

Mohammad Nawaz is three short of completing 50 T20I wickets. Babar needs just 15 runs to become the first Pakistan batter to accomplish 3,500 T20I runs. Fakhar Zaman needs 67 to complete 1,500 runs in T20Is. Haris Rauf needs 10 scalps to complete 250 wickets in 20-over cricket.