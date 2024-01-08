IPL: Decoding the most expensive signings in MI's history

By Gaurav Tripathi

Cameron Green remains MI's most expensive buy.

Mumbai Indians (MI) made some interesting picks at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The five-time champions, who acquired Hardik Pandya in trade, roped in proven overseas pacers like Gerald Coetzee and Dilshan Madushanka. A new era has begun at MI with Pandya being at the helm of the affairs. Here we decode the top five most expensive buys in MI's history.

MI went after David in the accelerated auction

Singaporean-born Australian cricketer Tim David was snapped up by Mumbai Indians for Rs. 8.25 crore in the 2022 IPL mega auction. The then 25-year-old batter was roped in by MI after relentless bidding from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). David has established himself as MI's finisher as he has done well in that role following Kieron Pollard's departure.

When MI used the RTM card for Krunal

All-rounder Krunal Pandya was associated with MI from the 2016 to the 2021 season. In the 2018 mega auction, MI had to activate the right-to-match card to get the southpaw on board. Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) had initially secured his services for Rs. 8.8 crore. The RTM card meant MI bought him for the same price.

Rohit was MI's most expensive player for over a decade

MI went hard after their former skipper Rohit Sharma in the 2011 IPL auction. The dasher was bought for a whopping sum of approximately Rs. 9.2 crore ($2 million). He remained MI's most expensive purchase till the 2022 auction as the franchise did not buy any other player for Rs. 9 crore or more in that period. Rohit captained MI to five IPL titles.

The Ishan Kishan buy

The five-time IPL champions bought Ishan Kishan for a whopping Rs. 15.25 crore in the IPL 2022 auction. It was the first time MI bought a player for over 10 crore. Kishan was also the most expensive player in that season's auction as many other franchises were after him. The wicket-keeper continues to be a vital part of the team.

MI broke the bank for Cameron Green

MI snapped up Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for Rs. 17.50 crore in the 2023 auction. Green had then become the second-most expensive player in IPL history. The investment turned out to be fruitful as he racked up over 450 runs that season besides contributing with the ball. Meanwhile, he was traded out to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the 2024 event.