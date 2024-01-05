India Women pacer Titas Sadhu records her career-best T20I figures

1/4

Sports 2 min read

India Women pacer Titas Sadhu records her career-best T20I figures

By Parth Dhall 09:55 pm Jan 05, 202409:55 pm

Titas Sadhu recorded her maiden WT20I four-wicket haul (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

India bowled out Australia for 141 in the 1st Women's T20I at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The Indian bowlers made merry in the Powerplay, but Ellyse Perry (37) and Phoebe Litchfield (49) got Australia back with a pivotal partnership. Youngster Titas Sadhu was impressive, having taken a four-wicket haul. Shreyanka Patil and Deepti Sharma supported her.

2/4

The pick of India's bowlers

Sadhu, playing only her fifth WT20I, ran through Australia's batting line-up across two spells. She dismissed Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, and Ashleigh Gardner in quick succession in the Powerplay. The right-arm seamer returned for her second spell and got rid of Annabel Sutherland. She completed her maiden WT20I four-wicket haul. Sadhu took four wickets for just 17 runs in four overs.

3/4

A look at her WT20I stats

Sadhu made her WT20I debut during the 2023 Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition. In five matches, she has snapped up eight wickets at an incredible average of 8.25. Sadhu's 4/17 against Australia are now her best bowling figures in the format. Sadhu has a brilliant economy rate of 4.40 in WT20Is. The tally includes a maiden over.

4/4

Who is Titas Sadhu?

Sadhu, a right-arm pacer, starred for India in the 2022 Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup. She took six wickets and was the Player of the Final as India beat England to be the champions. Sadhu then recorded a scintillating spell in the final of the 2023 Asian Games T20 tournament (4-2-6-3). The Indian women beat Sri Lanka to win the gold medal.