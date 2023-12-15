India's Deepti Sharma scripts history with maiden Test fifer: Details

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:02 pm Dec 15, 202304:02 pm

Deepti Sharma rattles England with exceptional figures of 5/7 (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers as the hosts bundled out England on Day 2 of the one-off Women's Test match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Deepti claimed her maiden fifer in this format as she rattled the Brits. Courtesy of her exceptional bowling, England folded for only 136, handing India a massive 292-run lead. Here's more.

An exceptional spell from Deepti

England never got going in this innings and Deepti's splendid spin bowling display pegged them back even more. She removed Danielle Wyatt with the second ball of her spell as she caught her inside edge. A few overs later, Deepti dismissed Amy Jones and Sophie Ecclestone in a space of three deliveries. She later removed Kate Cross and Lauren Filer to complete her fifer.

Second-best figures by an Indian versus England in Women's Tests

Deepti finished with 5/7 from her 5.3 overs and registered the second-best bowling figures by an Indian versus England in Women's Tests. She is only behind Neetu David's 8/53 which came against the Brits back in 1995. Meanwhile, Purnima Rau is third with her 5/24 in 1999 at Shenley. Notably, former pacer Jhulan Goswami's all three Test fifers came against England.

The second Indian to score 50 and scalp a fifer

Deepti also hammered a 113-ball 67 in the first innings of the Test match. She followed it up with a historic five-wicket haul. The 26-year-old became the second Indian to score a fifty and take five wickets in a Women's Test. The only other Indian to achieve this feat was Shubangi Kulkarni in 1985 when she scored 79 and claimed 6/99 against New Zealand.

A look at Deepti's WTest career

Playing her third Women's Test match, Deepti has amassed 219 runs while slamming three fifties. The 67 that she scored in the first innings is now her highest score in this format. It was also her second WTest fifty against England. With the ball, she has now raced to 10 wickets with the fifer. Eight of her wickets have come against the Brits.

Summary of England's first innings

England were always under pressure as they chased India's mammoth total of 428. They kept losing wickets and only had a single significant partnership of 51 runs between Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver-Brunt. The latter slammed a half-century as none of the other English batters touched the 20-run mark. Eventually, England were bundled out for 136 thanks to Deepti's exceptional effort with the ball.