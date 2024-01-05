India beat Australia by nine wickets in 1st WT20I: Stats

By Parth Dhall 10:57 pm Jan 05, 202410:57 pm

India Women chased down 142 in 17.4 overs (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

After sweeping the WODI series 3-0, Australia were hammered in the 1st WT20I at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. India bounced back with a nine-wicket win, chasing down 142 with ease. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma added 137 runs in the chase. Earlier, a comprehensive display from the Indian bowlers outclassed Australia. Youngster Titas Sadhu took a four-wicket haul.

A look at the match summary

Despite a strong start, Australia lost four wickets in the Powerplay after being put to bat. A 79-run partnership between Ellyse Perry and Phoebe Litchfield brought Australia back into the contest. India aced the death overs, bowling Australia out for 141. In response, Mandhana and Shafali were off to a flier. The former departed toward the end, but it was too late for Australia.

Sadhu's career-best WT20I figures

Sadhu, playing only her fifth WT20I, ran through Australia's batting line-up across two spells. She dismissed Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, and Ashleigh Gardner in quick succession in the Powerplay. The right-arm seamer returned for her second spell and got rid of Annabel Sutherland. She completed her maiden WT20I four-wicket haul. Sadhu took four wickets for just 17 runs in four overs.

Second-best WT20I figures for India against Australia

According to Hypocaust (X), Sadhu now has the second-best figures for India against Australia in WT20Is. She is only behind legend Jhulan Goswami, who picked up 5/11 against the Aussies in 2012.

Eighth WT20I fifty for Shafali

Shafali completely dominated the Australian bowlers by smacking them all around the ground. The right-handed dasher slammed a 44-ball 64 studded with 6 fours and 3 sixes. While Mandhana played second fiddle, the former struck at 145.45 in the chase. Shafali now has eight half-centuries in the shortest international format. She has raced to 1,578 WT20I runs.

Second-most fifties in WT20Is

While Shafali showed her attacking instincts right from the start, Mandhana duly assisted her. The latter smashed 54 off 52 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours and a six. Although Mandhana was dismissed by Georgia Wareham toward the chase's end, the job was done. Notably, Mandhana now has the second-most fifty-plus scorers in WT20Is. She is yet to score a ton.

Second Indian woman with 3,000 T20I runs

During the chase, Mandhana became the second Indian woman with 3,000 T20I runs. She is now the fastest Indian to this mark. Her captain Harmanpreet Kaur remains the only other Indian woman with this feat. She reached this landmark in 135 innings in February last year. Overall, Mandhana is the sixth woman to have completed 3,000 runs in the shortest international format.

A pivotal partnership for Australia

Australia were powered by a crucial partnership between Perry and Litchfield in the middle overs. From 33/4, the duo took the Aussies past 100. They batted together for nearly 10 overs before Amanjot Kaur dismissed Litchfield for 49(32). The dangerous Grace Harris also departed a few balls later, which handed the momentum back to the hosts.

An unwanted record for Australia Women

It is worth noting that Australia Women have been bowled out in a T20I for the first time in nearly four years, according to ESPNcricinfo. Only Perry and Litchfield crossed the 30-run mark for them.

Second-highest opening WT20I partnership for India

Mandhana and Shafali added 137 runs, the second-highest opening partnership for India Women in T20I cricket. The highest partnership in this regard also belongs to Mandhana and Shafali, who together racked up 143 against West Indies in 2019. Interestingly, the duo now has three century-plus stands while opening for India Women. The tally also includes 11 fifties.