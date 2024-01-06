IPL: Decoding the most expensive signings in KKR's history

1/6

Sports 2 min read

IPL: Decoding the most expensive signings in KKR's history

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:28 am Jan 06, 202412:28 am

Mitchell Starc became IPL's most expensive signing (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Kolkata Knight Riders are known for their Moneyball approach and their ability to develop domestic talents. However, the two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions at times have broken the bank. One such example was when they shelled out Rs. 24.75 for Mitchell Starc at the 2024 IPL auction in Dubai. Therefore, we decode KKR's most expensive IPL signings ever.

2/6

KKR went all in for Yusuf Pathan (IPL 2011 auction)

KKR were looking to revamp their team at the 2011 auction and Yusuf Pathan was at the top of their wishlist. He was one of India's primary power-hitters during that time and therefore KKR shelled out a whopping Rs. 9.6 crore. Yusuf went on to score 1,893 IPL runs for KKR at 31.55. He hammered 7 fifties. He won two IPL titles with KKR.

3/6

Gambhir joined KKR for Rs. 11 crore (IPL 2011 auction)

KKR had to press the reset button in the 2011 auction after their first three disastrous years in IPL. They secured Gautam Gambhir for Rs. 11 crore which later became one of their best investments in IPL history. Gambhir is KKR's highest run-getter with 3,035 IPL runs at 31.61. He smashed 27 fifties. He captained KKR to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014.

4/6

KKR secured Iyer for Rs. 12.25 crore (IPL 2022 auction)

KKR needed a captain at the IPL 2022 auction and hence they broke the bank for Shreyas Iyer. KKR secured him for Rs. 12.25 crore after being involved in a bidding war with Gujarat Titans and RCB. Since then, Iyer has featured in the 2022 IPL, scoring 401 runs in 14 matches at 30.84. He missed the entirety of IPL 2023 due to injury.

5/6

Cummins joined KKR for Rs. 15.5 crore (IPL 2020 auction)

Pat Cummins made the headlines when KKR signed him for a massive Rs. 15.5 crore at the IPL 2020 auction. The Knights were looking for a foreign pacer and they had their eyes fixed on the Australian captain. This was his second stint with the franchise after featuring in IPL 2014. Cummins claimed 30 wickets for KKR in the IPL at 32.80.

6/6

Mitchell Starc became IPL's most expensive signing (Rs. 24.75 crore)

Starc became the most expensive IPL signing ever when KKR secured him for a mammoth Rs. 24.75 crore. They fought hard with the Gujarat Titans before securing the Aussie speedster. KKR broke the bank for him in 2018 when they got him for Rs. 9.40 crore but he opted out due to injury. Starc has claimed 34 wickets in 27 IPL matches.