He has also raced past 9,500 runs in T20 cricket.

Glenn Maxwell equals Rohit Sharma's record of most T20I centuries

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:05 pm Feb 11, 202403:05 pm

What's the story Glenn Maxwell has equaled Rohit Sharma in terms of most centuries in T20I cricket. The Australian all-rounder slammed his fifth hundred in the format in the second T20I against West Indies at the Adelaide Oval. Maxwell was at his destructive best as none of the Caribbean bowlers looked effective against him. En route, he also raced past 9,500 runs in T20 cricket.

Knock

A stunning knock from Maxwell

Australia were off to a fine start as Maxwell arrived with the scorecard reading 57/2. He went after the bowlers straightaway as the scoring rate remained over 10. The dasher was involved in an 82-run stand with Marcus Stoinis (16) before the latter departed. Maxwell then joined forces with Tim David as the duo punished WI bowlers together in the end overs.