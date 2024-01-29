Shamar

The Shamar show in Brisbane

Chasing 216, Australia were cruising at 113/2. Then came the Shamar storm as he dismissed Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Alex Carey in no time. He dismissed Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins to dent the hosts even further. Shamar rattled Josh Hazlewood's stumps to seal WI's win. His brilliance meant Australia lost their last eight wickets inside 94 runs.

Bishoo

Bishoo's sensational spell in Dubai

WI leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo owns the best figures by a bowler in Day-Night Tests, 8/49 against Pakistan in Dubai, 2016. The leggie was on a roll in the third innings of the game as Pakistan, who declared their first innings at 579/3, were folded for 123 in their other outing. Though Bishoo brought WI back in the contest, Pakistan eventually won by 56 runs.

Boult

Boult's six-fer in Auckland

England batters absolutely surrendered against Trent Boult in the 2018 pink-ball Test in Auckland. The left-arm pacer from New Zealand spitted venom with the new ball as England were folded for just 58 while batting first. Boult finished with 6/32 in 10.4 overs. He took three more wickets in his second outing NZ claimed an innings triumph.

Patel

Axar Patel's terrific show in Ahmedabad

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel was all over the England batters in the 2021 Day-Night game in Ahmedabad. His 6/38 in the first innings meant the visitors were folded for 112 after opting to bat first. The left-arm spinner claimed five more wickets (5/32), out of which four were off top-order batters, in his second outing as India won by 10 wickets.

Cummins

The jaw-dropping spells from Pat Cummins

Australian skipper Pat Cummins also makes it to this list, having bowled a couple of stellar spells in the 2018 Brisbane Test against Sri Lanka. He took wickets across all phases in SL's first innings his 4/39 helped Australia bundle SL out for 144. Cummins was even more lethal in his second outing as he finished with 6/23. Australia recorded a comfortable innings win.