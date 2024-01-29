Jannik Sinner becomes third Italian man with major title: Achievements
Italian star Jannik Sinner claimed the 2024 Australian Open title after beating Daniil Medvedev in a high-voltage final. The 22-year-old scripted a comeback from two sets down and eventually won 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to lift his maiden Grand Slam trophy. With this, Sinner became the first Italian man to win a major since Adriano Panatta in 1976. Here are his career achievements.
Sinner enters record books
As mentioned, Sinner is the third Italian man to win Grand Slam, after Nicola Pietrangeli (French Open 1959 and 1960) and Adriano Panatta (French Open 1976). Since 1973, Sinner is the third player to record consecutive ATP Top 5 major wins in the quarters, semis, and final on hard courts, after Roger Federer (US Open 2007) and Novak Djokovic (AO 2012).
Third-youngest man to win Australian Open title since 1988
As per Opta, Sinner is the third-youngest man to win the singles Australian Open title since 1988 (when the tournament moved to Melbourne Park), after Djokovic (2008) and Jim Courrier (1992). At 22 years and 165 days, Sinner is only the second Under-23 player (Open Era) to win a Grand Slam final from two sets down, after Bjorn Borg (French Open 1974).
Second player with this record
As per ATP, Sinner has become just the second player in the Open Era to claim the Australian Open title after rallying from two sets down in the final. Rafael Nadal remains the only other player with this feat.
First new men's champion since 2014
As per Opta, Sinner has become the 27th man in the Open Era to win the Australian Open. He is the first new men's champion since Stan Wawrinka in 2014. Djokovic won the tournament in 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023.
Sinner overcame Djokovic in the semi-final
Sinner handed world number one Djokovic a historic defeat in the semi-final. The Serb was unbeaten in 33 consecutive Australian Open matches before this encounter. Sinner became the first Italian player to reach the singles final at the Australian Open. At 22 years and 163 days, he became is the youngest men's singles finalist at the Australian Open since Djokovic in 2008.
Five straight-set wins
As per Opta, besides the Big Three, Sinner became only the third man since 2000 to reach the singles Australian Open semi-final through five straight-sets victories, after Andy Murray and Tomas Berdych.
Sinner's magnificent streak
In 2023, Sinner won his maiden Masters 1000 title in Canada while also making it to his first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon. He also reached the ATP Finals where he lost the summit clash to Djokovic. As per ATP, Sinner has won 27 of 29 matches played since the 2023 US Open. His only defeats came against Ben Shelton and Djokovic.
A look at his career numbers
World number four Sinner currently has a win-loss record of 197-74 on the ATP tour. He has won 11 titles as of now, including the coveted Australian Open crown. In 2023, Sinner claimed his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title at the National Bank Open. He became just the second Italian to win a Masters 1000 trophy since the series began in 1990.
Other notable achievements of Sinner
Sinner became the first Italian to qualify for multiple Masters 1000 finals in a calendar year (Miami and Canada in 2023) since the series began in 1990. Last year, he became the first Italian in the Open Era to win 40 or more ATP matches in three consecutive calendar years. Sinner has played six Grand Slam quarter-finals so far.