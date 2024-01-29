Title

Sinner enters record books

As mentioned, Sinner is the third Italian man to win Grand Slam, after Nicola Pietrangeli (French Open 1959 and 1960) and Adriano Panatta (French Open 1976). Since 1973, Sinner is the third player to record consecutive ATP Top 5 major wins in the quarters, semis, and final on hard courts, after Roger Federer (US Open 2007) and Novak Djokovic (AO 2012).

Feats

Third-youngest man to win Australian Open title since 1988

As per Opta, Sinner is the third-youngest man to win the singles Australian Open title since 1988 (when the tournament moved to Melbourne Park), after Djokovic (2008) and Jim Courrier (1992). At 22 years and 165 days, Sinner is only the second Under-23 player (Open Era) to win a Grand Slam final from two sets down, after Bjorn Borg (French Open 1974).

Information

Second player with this record

As per ATP, Sinner has become just the second player in the Open Era to claim the Australian Open title after rallying from two sets down in the final. Rafael Nadal remains the only other player with this feat.

Information

First new men's champion since 2014

As per Opta, Sinner has become the 27th man in the Open Era to win the Australian Open. He is the first new men's champion since Stan Wawrinka in 2014. Djokovic won the tournament in 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023.

Semi-final

Sinner overcame Djokovic in the semi-final

Sinner handed world number one Djokovic a historic defeat in the semi-final. The Serb was unbeaten in 33 consecutive Australian Open matches before this encounter. Sinner became the first Italian player to reach the singles final at the Australian Open. At 22 years and 163 days, he became is the youngest men's singles finalist at the Australian Open since Djokovic in 2008.

Information

Five straight-set wins

As per Opta, besides the Big Three, Sinner became only the third man since 2000 to reach the singles Australian Open semi-final through five straight-sets victories, after Andy Murray and Tomas Berdych.

Streak

Sinner's magnificent streak

In 2023, Sinner won his maiden Masters 1000 title in Canada while also making it to his first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon. He also reached the ATP Finals where he lost the summit clash to Djokovic. As per ATP, Sinner has won 27 of 29 matches played since the 2023 US Open. His only defeats came against Ben Shelton and Djokovic.

Numbers

A look at his career numbers

World number four Sinner currently has a win-loss record of 197-74 on the ATP tour. He has won 11 titles as of now, including the coveted Australian Open crown. In 2023, Sinner claimed his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title at the National Bank Open. He became just the second Italian to win a Masters 1000 trophy since the series began in 1990.

Achievements

Other notable achievements of Sinner

Sinner became the first Italian to qualify for multiple Masters 1000 finals in a calendar year (Miami and Canada in 2023) since the series began in 1990. Last year, he became the first Italian in the Open Era to win 40 or more ATP matches in three consecutive calendar years. Sinner has played six Grand Slam quarter-finals so far.