Australia Open 2024: Jessica Pegula races to second round

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 09:06 pm Jan 16, 202409:06 pm

Jessica Pegula defeated Rebecca Marino in straight sets (Photo credit: X/@AustralianOpen)

Last year's quarter-finalist Jessica Pegula defeated Rebecca Marino to progress to the second round of the 2024 Australian Open. It was a smooth sailing affair for the fifth seed American as she won 6-2, 6-4 in an hour and five minutes. Pegula is eyeing a deep run after bowing out of the quarter-finals for the last three years at the Australian Open. Here's more.

A look at the match stats

Pegula won a total of 64 points in comparison to Marino's tally of 48. The American tennis star slammed four aces while maintaining a win percentage of 80 and 75 in her first and second serve respectively. Pegula won four out of the five break points that came her way. She made only three double faults while hammering 12 winners throughout the match.

Pegula's record at Australian Open main draw

As per Opta, Pegular has won her most main-draw matches at the Australian Open. The fifth seed has registered 13 wins in Melbourne. Overall, the American holds a 13-4 record at the Australian Open. Her last three defeats at the Australian Open came in the quarter-finals in three consecutive seasons. Her only other defeat came in the first round in 2020.

Pegula has the upper hand against Canadian opponents

Pegula now has seven wins against players from Canada. As per Opta, she owns a 7-0 record against her opponents from Canada. It is the second country after Spain (with a 7-0 record) that Pegula enjoys a 100% win percentage (minimum of three matches played). However, this was the 29-year-old's first encounter against Marino, and she continued her dominance.

Pegula had a brilliant 2023 season

Pegula guided USA to the United Cup triumph last year when she defeated Iga Swiatek in the knockout round. She reached the Australian Open quarters before reaching the Qatar Open final. Later, she also reached the quarters of Wimbledon. Eventually, she won the Canadian Open in Montreal and again defeated Swiatek in the semi-final. Pegula also won accolades in women's doubles with Coco Gauff.

Pegula will face Clara Burel in the second round

After breezing past Marino in the opening round, Pegula will face France's Clara Burel in the second round of the Australian Open. Burel is ranked 51st in the world and has defeated Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic 6-4, 6-1. While the fifth seed will look to continue her good work, Burel can be a thorn in her flesh if she isn't wary of the threat.