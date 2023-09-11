Novak Djokovic scripts history by winning 2023 US Open: Stats

Sports

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 11, 2023 | 05:12 am 3 min read

Novak Djokovic has won his 24th career Grand Slam honor (Photo credit: X/@DjokerNole)

Novak Djokovic continued his excellence at Grand Slams, pocketing the 2023 US Open crown at the Flushing Meadows. Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev in straight sets (6-3, 7-6, 6-3) to lift his fourth US Open honor. It was his 10th final here. Overall, the Serb (24) has gone two ahead of Rafael Nadal (22) in terms of men's singles Grand Slam honors.

36th career final for Djokovic

Earlier, Djokovic sealed his 36th career Grand Slam final with a win over Ben Shelton. He now owns a 24-12 win-loss record at Slam finals. At the US Open, Djokovic is 4-6 in terms of win-loss record at finals. He has now extended his win-loss tally here to 88-13 (matches). Overall, he has a 361-48 win-loss record at Grand Slams.

Four successive Slam finals and three wins this year

Djokovic reached all four finals at Grand Slams this year. He won the season-opening Australian Open before standing tall at Roland Garros. At the Wimbledon final, he suffered a stunning five-set loss to Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic has a 27-1 win-loss record at Slams this year. For the third time in his career, he reached all four finals (also 2015 and 2021).

69 'Big Titles' and 96 ATP Tour honors for Djokovic

By winning the Cincinnati Masters ahead of the US Open, Djokovic extended his ATP Masters 1000 titles record to 39. The 36-year-old now owns 69 'Big Titles', comprising Grand Slams, ATP Finals, ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, and Olympic singles gold medals. Meanwhile, Djokovic has lifted his 96th ATP Tour honor. He is only behind Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103).

10-5 win-loss record versus Medvedev

Djokovic has now extended his win-loss tally over Medvedev to 10-5 on the ATP Tour. Since beating Djokovic in the US Open 2021 final, Medvedev suffered four straight defeats before beating the Serb in Dubai this year.

Djokovic's road to the 2023 US Open honor

In the first round, Djokovic beat Alexandre Muller 6-0, 6-2, 6-3. In the second round, the 36-year-old overcame Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-4, 6-1, 6-1. Laslo Djere was Djokovic's next kill (4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3). In R16, he took down Borna Gojo 6-2, 7-5, 6-4. In the quarters, he beat Taylor Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4. In the semis, he downed Shelton 6-3, 6-2, 7-6.

More Grand Slam feats for the Djoker

Djokovic has won the US Open in 2011, 2015, 2018, and 2023 respectively. For the fourth time in his career, Djokovic has won three Grand Slams in a single year. Previously, he achieved the feat in 2011 (AO, Wimbledon, US Open), 2015 (AO, Wimbledon, US Open), and 2021 (AO, French Open, Wimbledon).

A look at Medvedev's stats

Medvedev has a 55-12 win-loss record in 2023. He has already bagged five titles. Earlier, Medvedev reached his fifth Grand Slam final. His tally in Slam finals read 1-4. He won the 2021 US Open. Medvedev has a 70-25 win-loss record at Slams. At the US Open, he is 29-6 in terms of win-loss record.

Djokovic's form in 2023 (45-5 win-loss record)

Djokovic started 2023 in dominating fashion by clinching the Adelaide International. He claimed the 2023 AO next. He lost in the semis in Dubai before losing in the R16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters. He lost in the quarters of the Srpska Open and Italian Open respectively before sealing the French Open. He lost the Wimbledon final before winning the Cincinnati Masters and US Open.

US Open: Oldest winner of the men's singles title

As per Opta, at 36 years and 111 days, Djokovic has become the oldest winner of the men's singles title at the US Open. Djokovic has now won the joint-most Grand Slam titles in tennis history, equalling Margaret Court (24). He also surpassed Serena Williams, who claimed 23 wins.

