Coco Gauff wins the 2023 US Open: Key stats

Sports

Coco Gauff wins the 2023 US Open: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 10, 2023 | 04:07 am 3 min read

Coco Gauff stunned second seed Aryna Sabalenka to win the 2023 US Open (Photo credit: X/@WTA)

Coco Gauff stunned second seed Aryna Sabalenka to win the 2023 US Open. Gauff lost the first set 2-6 before coming back and winning 6-3, 6-2. She has won her maiden Grand Slam crown after reaching her second final. Before this, she was a finalist at the 2022 French Open. Gauff has been in solid form of late. Here's more.

Twitter Post

Decoding her Slam form in 2023

Gauff reached the fourth round at the Australian Open before earning a quarter-final berth in Paris. She was however knocked out in the first round at Wimbledon. After her win now at the Flushing Meadows, Gauff's win-loss record at Slams this year is 14-3.

Four honors in 2023 for Gauff

Gauff came into the US Open as an in-form player after winning the title in Cincinnati. It was her second hard-court title this summer. Before that, Gauff won the 2023 Citi Open. Gauff has now won six career honors and is 6-1 in the WTA Tour finals. She is 45-13 this season and has won four titles this year.

44-16 win-loss record at Slams

Gauff now owns a 44-16 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At the US Open, her tally reads 14-4. Before this, she had reached the quarters here in 2022. Gauff, who is a three-time quarter-finalist at Grand Slams, reached the final of the Roland Garros last year before being beaten by Iga Swiatek.

Key details about Sabalenka

Sabalenka owns a 50-11 win-loss record in 2023, having won three titles on the WTA Tour. For the first time in her career, she earned 50 match wins in a season post-semi-final win. Sabalenka has a 21-6 win-loss record at the US Open. Overall, her Grand Slams win-loss record tally is 59-22. Earlier, she reached a Grand Slam final for the second time.

Massive records for Gauff

As per Opta, since 2020, Gauff has been the only player to defeat Sabalenka at least once each year, she defeated her in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Gauff is only the second player to win the women's singles final at the US Open after losing the opening set along with Naomi Osaka, who defeated Victoria Azarenka from a set down in 2020.

Do you know?

Gauff is the first American teenager to win a women's singles Grand Slam title this century and the first since Serena Williams at the US Open in 1999.

Gauff joins a unique club

Gauff is only the fourth teenager competing for the United States of America to win a women's singles title at a Grand Slam event in the Open Era, after Chris Evert, Tracy Austin, and Serena Williams.

Share this timeline