Elgar narrated the incident from SA's 2015 tour of India. The southpaw said that Kohli tried to sledge him when the former was batting and even spat at him. This resulted in an ugly exchange between the duo. However, as per Elgar, Kohli backed off soon due to his respect for his then RCB teammate AB de Villiers, who also participated in that game.

"I came into bat and I was actually like holding my own against (Ravichandran) Ashwin and what's his name Jeja, Jeja, Jeja (Ravindra Jadeja) (smiles) and Kohli, he like spat at me. I said to him if you do that, I'll ******g ***** you with this bat," he added, using a local profanity," Elgar said on Banter with The Boys podcast.

Kohli and de Villiers have shared the RCB dressing room for 11 IPL seasons and are known to share a great bond. "Yes, he did (understand) because de Villiers was his teammate at RCB. And I said if you do that, I'll ... on this field, I'll absolutely knock you out. And then [he said] 'Hey **** you, **** you' (mimicking the Indian batter).

Following Elgar's farewell Test in Cape Town, Kohli gifted him a signed jersey as his gesture was lauded by one and all. Under Rohit Sharma's leadership, Team India defeated South Africa in Elgar's farewell game to level the series 1-1. Elgar finished with 5,347 runs in 86 Tests for the Proteas. The tally includes 14 centuries and 23 half-centuries.