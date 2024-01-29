Composition

Composition of RCB's spin attack

RCB don't have many prominent spinners in the squad as leggie Karn Sharma is likely to be their lead spinner. All-rounders Will Jacks and Glenn Maxwell will have to make significant contributions. Meanwhile, uncapped spinners like Mayank Dagar and Himanshu Sharma will have to wait for the opportunities to come their way.

Karn

Karn has scalped 69 IPL wickets

While Karn boasts 69 IPL wickets (ER: 8.14), only eight of them have come for RCB in 10 games (10.37). 55 of his wickets have come in the middle overs (7-15) at an economy of 8.02 He has taken six powerplay wickets while eight of his scalps have come in the slog overs (16-20). Overall, the veteran leg-spinner owns 142 T20 scalps (ER: 7.60).

Maxwell

Major responsibility on Maxwell

Maxwell has scalped 31 IPL wickets with his economy being 8.31. As per ESPNcricinfo, 12 of his scalps have come in RCB colors at a better economy of 7.82. 21 of his IPL wickets have come in the middle overs (ER: 8.15). He has seven and three wickets in powerplay and end overs, respectively. Overall, he boasts 153 T20 wickets (ER: 7.75).

Jacks

Jacks and Dagar need to chip in

Majorly known for his batting exploits, Jacks has scalped 47 T20 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.27. He is yet to play an IPL game. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Dagar has managed just a solitary IPL wicket in three games. He overall boasts 55 T20 wickets with his economy being 6.57. Himanshu, meanwhile, is a leg-spinner who is yet to play an IPL game.