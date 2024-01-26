Stats

5,500 runs for Brathwaite

Playing his 89th match, Brathwaite has raced past 5,000 runs with his average being 34-plus. He owns 12 tons and 29 fifties in the longest format. He has 2,680 runs at home, 347 at neutral venues, and over 2,470 runs away. He also has four fifties versus the Aussies as he slammed over 540 runs against them, averaging 26-plus. The tally includes a ton.

Stats

Fourth-most runs as WI opener

Over 5,480 of Brathwaite's Test runs have come while opening the batting. Only Gordon Greenidge (7,488), Desmond Haynes (7,472), and Chris Gayle (7,028) have hammered more Test runs as WI opener. Meanwhile, over 1900 of Brathwaite's Test runs have come while leading the team as he averages over 35 in this regard.

Stats

994 runs for Brathwaite in the last WTC cycle!

Brathwaite was the best WI batter in the last ICC World Test Championship (2021-23) cycle. He slammed 994 runs in this period in 13 Tests at an average of 43.21. In this phase, he had smashed two centuries and seven fifties. Notably, Brathwaite is the highest active WI run-getter in Test cricket. His highest score of 212 came against Bangladesh in 2014 at Kingstown.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Kavem Hodge (71) and Joshua Da Silva (78) consolidated after a top-order collapse as WI posted 311/10 while batting first. Mitchell Starc claimed four wickets. In reply, Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph ran through the Aussie line-up, reducing the hosts to 54/5. However, Usman Khawaja (75), Alex Carey (65), and Pat Cummins (64*) helped Australia declare at 289/9.