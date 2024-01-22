BBL 2023-24: Josh Brown scripts history with maiden T20 hundred

Sports

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:43 pm Jan 22, 202408:43 pm

Josh Brown hammered the third-highest indvidual score in BBL history (Photo credit: X/@HeatBBL)

Brisbane Heat's Josh Brown scripted history against the Adelaide Strikers in the 2023-24 Big Bash League (BBL) challenger. Brown hammered a 57-ball 140 which was laced with 12 sixes and 10 fours. He smashed the bowlers all over the park. It was his maiden T20 century as he broke several records in the process. Courtesy of his knock, the Heat won by 53 runs.

Career-best knock from Brown

Brown was going through a lean patch in the 2023-24 BBL campaign. Therefore, he took his chances against the Strikers, and they came off. He stitched a 119-run partnership with Nathan McSweeney. Later, he added 65 runs with Matthew Renshaw, taking Brisbane Heat's total close to the 200-run mark. Eventually, he was dismissed by David Payne in the 17th over.

Third-highest score in BBL history

Brown's 140-run knock is the third-highest individual score in the Big Bash League history. The 30-year-old Brisbane Heat dasher is only behind the likes of Glenn Maxwell, who slammed an unbeaten 154 against Hobart Hurricanes in 2022, followed by Marcus Stoinis' unbeaten 147 against the Sydney Sixers in 2020. The top two batters were representing the Melbourne Stars.

Joint second-fastest century in BBL history

Brown brought up his maiden T20 hundred in only 41 deliveries, becoming the joint second-fastest centurion in BBL. He matched Maxwell's 41-ball century record against the Hobart Hurricanes in 2022. Perth Scorchers star Craig Simmons holds the record of being the fastest centurion in BBL when he reached the milestone in 39 deliveries. He also slammed his ton against the Adelaide Strikers.

Third centurion in BBL for Brisbane Heat

Brown became only the third centurion in BBL history for the Brisbane Heat. Luke Pomersbach scored the first BBL hundred for the Heat in 2013 against the Renegades. While Lynn was the second one with a 51-ball 101 in 2015 against the Hurricanes.

Records galore for Brown!

Brown's 140-run knock in the highest individual score in a playoff match in BBL history. He has surpassed the record of Jake Weatheral, who smacked 115 against the Hobart Hurricanes in the 2017-18 final. His knock is the highest individual score in the BBL by a Brisbane Heat player. He also slammed the fastest BBL century by any player representing the Brisbane Heat.

Third-highest run-getter in 2023-24 Big Bash League

With this exceptional knock, Brown has become the third-highest run-getter in the 2023-24 BBL campaign. He has amassed 313 runs from eight matches this season with a strike rate and average of 152.68 and 39.12. He is only behind Matthew Short (541) and Aaron Hardie (334) in terms of runs this season. Brown has clobbered 20 sixes this season, the second-highest among BBL batters.

A look at his T20 numbers

The 30-year-old has featured in 22 T20s and amassed 571 runs at an average of 25.95. Apart from his maiden century, he has also slammed a solitary fifty in this format. Brown made his debut for Brisbane Heat in 2022 and since then he has blown hot and cold for them until he played this knock. He has amassed 313 runs in 2023-24 BBL.

Here's the match summary

Batting first, Brisbane lost Charlie Wakim in the second over but Brown kept going and was well supported by skipper McSweeney. The duo added 119 runs together. Later, Brown and Renshaw amassed 65 more runs as Brisbane compiled 214/7. In reply, the Adelaide were bundled out for 160 as Harry Nielsen only touched the 50-run mark. Spencer Johnson and McSweeney claimed three wickets each.