Suryakumar Yadav leads men's ICC T20I Team of the Year

Sports 3 min read

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:21 am Jan 23, 202412:21 am

Suryakumar Yadav had a tremendous 2023 in T20Is (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

The ICC named Indian star batter Suryakumar Yadav the captain of the men's T20I Team of the Year on January 22. SKY is currently the top-ranked batter in this format. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka dasher Chamari Athapaththu was named the captain of the women's T20I Team of the Year for her exceptional performances throughout the last year. Here are further details.

Four Indians in the Men's Team of the Year 2023

Along with SKY, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ravi Bishnoi were the other Indians named in the men's T20I Team of the Year 2023. SKY was the third-highest run-getter in 2023 with 733 runs with a strike rate of 155.95. Meanwhile, Jaiswal hammered 430 runs from 15 matches, slamming a hundred and three fifties. Arshdeep and Bishnoi returned with 26 and 18 wickets, respectively.

Chapman, Pooran, and Salt were impactful with the bat

NZ's Mark Chapman finished 2023 as the sixth-highest run-getter in 2023 with 576 runs coming at a strike rate of 141. While Nicholas Pooran scored only 384 runs last year, he made a difference with his impressive strike rate of 162.7. He played some very impactful knocks. England's Phil Salt amassed 394 runs in eight innings, hammering two centuries with a 169 strike rate.

Sikandar Raza was a major force for Zimbabwe

Sikandar Raza had a brilliant 2023 as he amassed 515 runs with a strike rate of 150 while claiming 17 wickets at an economy of 6.57. The Zimbabwean all-rounder maintained an impressive average of 51.50 while slamming six fifties last year.

Ramjani, Adair, and Ngarava were the pick of the bowlers

Uganda all-rounder Alpesh Ramjani was a surprise pick. He was the highest wicket-taker in 2023 with 55 wickets from 30 T2OI at an average of 8.98. He also scored 449 runs at a 132 strike rate. Marka Adair finished with 26 wickets at an average of 16.26 and was Ireland's main man. Lastly, Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava also got a place for scalping 26 wickets.

Here's the men's T20I Team of the Year 2023

Men's T20I Team of the Year 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Phil Salt (wicket-keeper), Nicholas Pooran, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sikandar Raza, Mark Chapman, Alpesh Ramjani, Mark Adair, Ravi Bishnoi, Richard Ngarava, and Arshdeep Singh.

Athapaththu, Matthews, and Ecclestone among others form women's team

Chamari Athapaththu had a tremendous year with 470 runs at a strike rate of 130.91. But stats don't justify the impact that she had. She was pivotal in SL's historic WT20I series win over England. Hayley Matthews was the highest run-getter in 2023 with 700 runs and 19 wickets. Sophie Ecclestone was the most successful bowler with 23 wickets in 11 innings (ER: 5.65).

Here's the women's T20I Team of the Year 2023

Women's T20I Team of the Year 2023: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wicket-keeper), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, and Megan Schutt.