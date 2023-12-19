IPL 2024 auction: CSK make Daryl Mitchell their marquee signing

1/7

Sports 3 min read

IPL 2024 auction: CSK make Daryl Mitchell their marquee signing

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:07 pm Dec 19, 202311:07 pm

Chennai Super Kings signed Mitchell for Rs. 14 crore (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Chennai Super Kings made quite a few statements with some of their additions in the Indian Premier League 2024 auction. They broke the bank for Daryl Mitchell before getting Rachin Ravindra and Shardul Thakur under their estimated bids. Overall, they have strengthened their roster enough to defend the crown. CSK won their record fifth IPL title beating Gujarat Titans in the final last season.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

CSK are a team with the right mix of experienced and youthful exuberance. Getting ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 heroes such as Ravindra and Mitchell will help CSK, who now have enhanced their depth. Meanwhile, Thakur's return could work well. This can be Mahendra Singh Dhoni's final year in the IPL and they would like to send him off on a high.

3/7

Major players retained by CSK ahead of the auction

Dhoni will feature in his 15th IPL season for CSK. Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad hammered 672 and 590 runs respectively and will continue to lead upfront. Tushar Deshpande, who returned with 21 wickets in IPL 2023 can be crucial. Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane form the crux of this side. Matheesa Pathirana is another key figure retained.

4/7

CSK's purse and retained players list

CSK had a decent purse of Rs. 31.4 crore heading into the event. List of retained players for IPL 2024: MS Dhoni (captain & wicket-keeper), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, and Maheesh Theekshana.

5/7

Here are the players signed by CSK

Signings in the IPL 2024 auction: Rachin Ravindra (Rs. 1.80 crore), Shardul Thakur (Rs. 4 crore), Daryl Mitchell (Rs. 14 crore), Sameer Rizvi (Rs. 8.4 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs. 2 crore), and Avanish Rao Aravelly (Rs. 20 lakh).

6/7

A look at the CSK squad for IPL 2024

CSK squad for the IPL 2024 season: MS Dhoni (captain & wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Mitchell Santner, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Mandal, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Avanish Rao Aravelly, and Mustafizur Rahman.

7/7

Here are the major takeaways

CSK needed some batting cover with Ambati Rayudu and Ben Stokes gone. Hence, they signed the Kiwi duo of Ravindra and Mitchell, who will add value with the ball as well. Shardul's inclusion will further strengthen their pace attack whereas Mustafizur's bowling will suit the Chennai wicket, handing them another option. Rizvi, signed for a whopping sum, can be an interesting figure.