Smriti Mandhana becomes 2nd Indian with 150 WT20I appearances: Stats

Veteran Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana has become the latest player to complete 150 Women's T20I matches. The second WT20I between India and England in Bristol marked her landmark. With this achievement, she became only the second Indian woman after Harmanpreet Kaur to complete 150 WT20I caps. Here we look at her stellar stats and records in the format.

Information Mandhana joins these names While Harmanpreet (178) is the most-capped player in WT20Is, Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (England), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Alyssa Healy (Australia), and Nida Dar (Pakistan) are the others to complete 150 WT20I appearances before Mandhana.

Stats Second-highest run-getter in WT20Is Mandhana scored a record-breaking 112 runs from 62 balls in the series opener, her maiden WT20I tons. This knock took her tally to 3,873 WT20I runs 30.02. Her strike rate is 124.41 as the southpaw has bagged 30 fifties besides this ton. She is currently the second-highest run-getter in WT20Is, only behind Bates (4,716). With 3,589 runs, Harmanpreet is third on this list.

Records Mandhana broke these records in the opener As per Cricbuzz, Mandhana became the fifth overall and the first Indian batter to score a hundred in all three formats in Women's internationals. She joined the likes of Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Laura Wolvaardt, and Beth Mooney. Meanwhile, Mandhana's 112 is also the highest individual score by an Indian in WT20Is. Harmanpreet (103) is India's only other centurion in the format.