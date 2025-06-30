WI vs AUS: Steve Smith gives update on finger injury

Australian cricket star Steve Smith has given a positive update on his recovery from the finger injury he suffered during the World Test Championship 2023-25 final against South Africa. The veteran player dislocated his finger while trying to catch a ball in slips during the final and was taken to hospital for treatment. Although he didn't need surgery, Smith missed Australia's first Test against West Indies.

Recovery progress Smith optimistic about his return for the 2nd match Despite missing the first Test, which Australia won by 159 runs, Smith is optimistic about his return for the second match. "For me, it'll just feel like training as normal, I think," he said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. The 36-year-old added that he doesn't feel any pain and is just getting used to the splint on his finger with slight limited movement. Notably, the second game will be underway on July 3 in Grenada.

Batting assurance Batting not affected; may not field in slips Smith also assured that his batting hasn't been affected by the injury. "Hitting the ball felt completely fine," he said. However, he may not field in slips due to his recent injury. "Fielding some balls in front of the wicket will probably be the strangest thing for me, I don't think I've ever done that in a Test match," Smith added.