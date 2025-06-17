Numbers that define Shane Warne's Test legacy in England
What's the story
Over the years, England's swing-friendly decks have favored fast bowlers, making it tough for spinners to shine forth.
Yet, some legendary visiting spinners have stood out in these testing conditions with their artistry.
Interestingly, the highest Test wicket-taker in England among visiting bowlers is a spinner—the great Shane Warne.
Here are the numbers that define Warne's Test legacy on English soil.
Stats
His incredible Test stats in England
In what was an illustrious Test career, Warne featured in 22 matches in England (between 1993 and 2005).
The veteran leg-spinner snapped up 129 wickets at an average of 21.94. His tally includes 8 fifers and three match hauls of 10 wickets, a testament to his dominance.
He showed remarkable consistency against some of the best English batting line-ups.
Record
Most Test wickets by a visiting bowler in England
The late Shane Warne has the most Test wickets among visiting bowlers in England. In fact, he is the only bowler with over 100 wickets in this regard.
Among visiting bowlers, Australia's Dennis Lillee follows Warne with 96 wickets.
Meanwhile, Clarrie Grimmett and Hugh Trumble are behind Warne in terms of Test wickets (67) among visiting spinners in England.
Information
First player to reach 600 Test wickets
One of Warne's most iconic moments in his Test career came during the 2005 Ashes. Playing at the Old Trafford in Manchester, he became the first bowler to reach 600 Test wickets. He took 40 wickets at 19.92 in that iconic series.
Ball
Warne's 'Ball of the Century' in England
Warne made a mark in England with his control, flight, and drift. He was a class apart in giving revolutions to the ball.
Notably, Warne showed his guile with his Ashes career's first delivery, during the 1993 England tour.
He knocked over England's Mike Gatting by drifting the ball from outside the leg stump.
It was later adjudged the 'Ball of the Century.'
Career
Second-most wickets in Test cricket
Warne, who is known as the best wrist-spinner ever, made his Test debut in 1992 versus India in Sydney.
In 145 Tests, he picked up 708 wickets at 25.41, the second-most in Test history. He is only behind the great Muthiah Muralidaran, who took a record 800 Test wickets.
Warne's tally includes 37 fifers and 10 match hauls of 10 wickets.