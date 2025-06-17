What's the story

Over the years, England's swing-friendly decks have favored fast bowlers, making it tough for spinners to shine forth.

Yet, some legendary visiting spinners have stood out in these testing conditions with their artistry.

Interestingly, the highest Test wicket-taker in England among visiting bowlers is a spinner—the great Shane Warne.

Here are the numbers that define Warne's Test legacy on English soil.