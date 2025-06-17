Former Indian pacer Siddharth Kaul registers for BBL draft: Stats
What's the story
Siddharth Kaul, a former Indian pacer and Virat Kohli's teammate in the Under-19 World Cup-winning squad, has registered for the Big Bash League (BBL) draft.
The event is scheduled to take place in Melbourne.
Out of over 600 global players who have registered for the league, only 445 will be shortlisted and available for selection in this year's BBL draft.
Career journey
Kaul's retirement and BBL eligibility
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doesn't allow active Indian players to play in foreign leagues.
However, retired players are allowed to participate in T20 leagues outside India.
Kaul, who struggled to cement his place in the national side, had announced his retirement from international cricket in November 2024.
This makes the 35-year-old eligible for BBL participation now.
Cricket career
U-19 World Cup glory and India debut
Kaul made his First-Class debut for Punjab in 2007 and rose to fame through domestic tournaments.
He was a key member of the Under-19 World Cup-winning team in 2008, captained by Kohli.
Kaul earned his first India cap in 2018 and went on to play six international matches before fading away from the national setup.
IPL experience
IPL experience and BBL draft details
In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kaul played 54 matches, taking 58 wickets at an average of 29.24.
He last played in the tournament in 2021 after having previously represented teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.
Now, as a retired player, he has registered for the BBL draft where legendary England fast bowler James Anderson is among over 600 global players who have registered for this league.
Career journey
Kaul's career statistics
Kaul made his First-Class debut for Punjab at 17. However, his career was plagued by repeated back injuries which kept him out for more than five years.
Nevertheless, Kaul has taken 297 FC wickets in 88 matches at 26.77 in a 17-year career.
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 111 List A games, he managed 199 scalps at 24.30. He also featured in 145 T20s, taking 182 scalps at 22.04.
DYK
Kaul has played for India
Kaul's career peaked in 2018 when he got a T20I cap on the tour of Ireland after consistently performing well in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad over two seasons.
He got to play three ODIs and as many T20Is with his final international appearance coming in February 2019.
While he failed to strike even once in ODIs, he managed three T20I wickets.