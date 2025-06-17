What's the story

Siddharth Kaul, a former Indian pacer and Virat Kohli's teammate in the Under-19 World Cup-winning squad, has registered for the Big Bash League (BBL) draft.

The event is scheduled to take place in Melbourne.

Out of over 600 global players who have registered for the league, only 445 will be shortlisted and available for selection in this year's BBL draft.