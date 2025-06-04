RCB make these notable records with maiden IPL title
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru claimed the IPL 2025 title after beating Punjab Kings in the final.
The Royal Challengers successfully defended 190 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
With this, RCB became the second franchise with titles in both the IPL and Women's Premier League.
They are the eighth different side to win the IPL trophy.
Here are the notable records RCB scripted.
Honor
Eighth side to win IPL
As per ESPNcricinfo, RCB are the eighth different side to win the IPL trophy.
Here are the other teams that have won the tournament - Chennai Super Kings (5), MI (5), Kolkata Knight Riders (3), Rajasthan Royals (1), Sunrisers Hyderabad (1), Gujarat Titans (1), Deccan Chargers (1).
Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants are the only active teams without a title.
Information
RCB end their trophy hunt
According to ESPNcricinfo, it took RCB 286 games across the IPL and the Champions League T20 to win a T20 title. They won their maiden title after a staggering 6,255 days (since the first-ever IPL game).
Twin titles
RCB clinch twin titles
As mentioned, RCB are the second franchise with both IPL and WPL trophies.
They joined Mumbai Indians, who won the WPL in 2023 and 2025. MI also own five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020).
In 2024, the Smriti Mandhana-led RCB claimed the WPL honor after beating Delhi Capitals in the final in Delhi.
Records
Other notable records for RCB
Krunal Pandya became the first player to be adjudged the Player of the Match twice in IPL finals. He took two wickets for just 17 runs in four overs.
He also won the award in 2017 when MI beat Rising Pune Supergiant.
Krunal now has a 4-0 record in IPL finals. He won three finals with MI (2017, 2019, and 2020).
Information
Rajat Patidar joins these names
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rajat Patidar became the fourth player to claim the IPL title in their maiden season as captain. He joined Shane Warne (2008), Rohit Sharma (2013), and Hardik Pandya (2022).