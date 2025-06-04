What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru claimed the IPL 2025 title after beating Punjab Kings in the final.

The Royal Challengers successfully defended 190 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With this, RCB became the second franchise with titles in both the IPL and Women's Premier League.

They are the eighth different side to win the IPL trophy.

Here are the notable records RCB scripted.