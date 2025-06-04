Batters with most runs against an opponent in IPL history
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli recently became the highest run-scorer against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.
The 36-year-old achieved this feat en route to a 43-run knock in the IPL 2025 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
Kohli's tally of 1,159 runs versus PBKS is now the most for a batter against a team in IPL history.
Here we look at the batters with 1,100-plus runs against an opponent (IPL).
#4
Virat Kohli - 1,130 runs vs DC
Kohli, who occupies three of the four spots on this list, has smashed a total of 1,130 runs at 49.13 across 31 matches against Delhi Capitals, as per ESPNcricinfo.
His strike rate is a decent 133.88.
The tally includes 11 fifties as Rohit Sharma (1,057) is the only other batter with over 1,000 runs against the opposition.
Meanwhile, Kohli's highest score against the Capitals is 99.
#3
David Warner - 1,134 runs vs PBKS
David Warner was the leading run-getter against PBKS untill Kohli surpassed him.
The Aussie batter compiled 1,134 runs against the Kings in 26 matches at an average of 49.30.
Warner smashed 12 fifties against them and owns a decent strike rate of 144.27.
Among batters with at least 800 runs versus PBKS, only Faf du Plessis (51.93) boasts a better average.
#2
Virat Kohli -1,146 runs vs CSK
Kohli has smashed 1,146 runs from 35 IPL matches against Chennai Super Kings. He averages 38.20 (SR: 127.75).
The tally includes 10 fifties. Earlier in IPL 2025, Kohli went past the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Warner, and Sharma in terms of most 50-plus scores against CSK (9 each).
Dhawan (1,057) is the only other batter with 1,000 runs against the Super Kings.
#1
Virat Kohli - 1,159 runs versus PBKS
Kohli surpassed Warner's tally against PBKS with his match-winning 35-ball 43 in the IPL 2025 final, which powered RCB to their maiden title.
Kohli has been a thorn in the flesh for PBKS over the years, with a century and six half-centuries to his name.
Having played 36 matches against the team, Kohli has scored 1,159 runs against them at an average of 36.21 and a strike rate of 132.60.