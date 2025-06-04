What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli recently became the highest run-scorer against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

The 36-year-old achieved this feat en route to a 43-run knock in the IPL 2025 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Kohli's tally of 1,159 runs versus PBKS is now the most for a batter against a team in IPL history.

Here we look at the batters with 1,100-plus runs against an opponent (IPL).