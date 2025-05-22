Virat Kohli owns over 700 IPL runs against SRH: Stats
What's the story
Like the 2024 IPL season, Virat Kohli has been in sublime form in the ongoing edition. With over 500 runs, he is the leading run-scorer for RCB.
He is set to feature for Royal Challengers against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.
Kohli, the league's highest run-scorer, has the second-most runs by a batter against SRH in IPL history.
Stats
Second-most runs against SRH
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli is the second-highest run-scorer against SRH in the IPL.
In 23 matches, he has racked up 762 runs at an average of 36.28. His tally includes a strike rate of 140.59.
Kohli is only behind Sanju Samson (867) in terms of IPL runs against SRH.
No other batter has more than even 630 runs against this opposition.
Information
Ton in 2023 edition
Kohli is among the few players with a century against SRH in IPL history. He hammered a 63-ball 100 in the 2023 edition, which powered RCB's eight-wicket victory. Kohli shared a 172-run opening stand with Faf du Plessis.
Information
Most fours against SRH
Apart from his only century, Kohli also has five half-centuries against SRH. Besides, his tally of 76 fours is the most for a batter against this side. He also owns 28 sixes.
Battles
Key match-ups against SRH bowlers
The impending match offers match-ups between Kohli and SRH bowlers.
As per ESPNcricinfo, SRH skipper Pat Cummins has dismissed Kohli once in 10 T20 innings. The latter has a strike rate of 134.69 in this battle.
SRH could also use their wicket-taker Harshal Patel early on to difuse the Kohli threat. Kohli has fallen to the right-arm pacer twice across five T20 innings.