What's the story

Punjab Kings are set to welcome their star overseas players — Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, and Kyle Jamieson.

The players are expected to arrive in India on May 20 and will be available for selection in PBKS's next IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals, reported ESPNcricinfo.

This comes as PBKS eye a top-two finish after reaching the playoffs, a first for them since 2014.