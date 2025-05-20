IPL 2025: These overseas players to join PBKS for playoffs
What's the story
Punjab Kings are set to welcome their star overseas players — Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, and Kyle Jamieson.
The players are expected to arrive in India on May 20 and will be available for selection in PBKS's next IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals, reported ESPNcricinfo.
This comes as PBKS eye a top-two finish after reaching the playoffs, a first for them since 2014.
Player rotation
Limited appearances for Stoinis and Inglis
Both Stoinis and Inglis have played a handful of matches for PBKS in IPL 2025. The team has been rotating its overseas players.
Despite the strategy, PBKS have fared well, courtesy of a stable top order and bowling attack.
Stoinis has struck at a staggering 167.34 so far, with Inglis maintaining a strike-rate of nearly 140.
Unused players
Can Hardie, Jamieson enter the XI?
On other hand, Australia's seam-bowling all-rounder Hardie, bought for ₹1.25 crore at the auction, is yet to play this season.
New Zealand's Jamieson, who replaced his compatriot Lockie Ferguson, has also warmed the bench.
On of them could fill the gap of Marco Jansen, who will soon depart to play the ICC World Test Championship final.
Azmatullah Omarzai, Xavier Bartlett, and Mitch Owen are the other overseas players in the PBKS's roster.
Standings
PBKS eye top-two finish
As mentioned, PBKS have reached their first IPL playoffs since the 2014 edition. They are yet to win an IPL title.
With this, Shreyas Iyer became the first-ever skipper to take three different IPL franchises to playoffs.
Third-placed PBKS now eye a top-two finish with two games to go. They will take Delhi Capitals (May 24) and Mumbai Indians (May 26) in their last two league games.