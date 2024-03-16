Next Article

IPL 2024: Decoding the top all-rounders of Lucknow Super Giants

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:39 pm Mar 16, 2024

What's the story Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who qualified for the playoffs in the last two seasons, will look to go all the way in the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Meanwhile, they didn't make much noise at the auction event. LSG trusted most of their core players and made some minor changes to their roster. Here we decode the top all-rounders in the LSG squad.

Krunal

Krunal Pandya offers experience

Veteran Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya is a key figure in the LSG unit as he can contribute with his left-arm spin besides batting in the middle order. 44 of his 70 IPL wickets have come in the middle overs at an economy of 7.25. With the bat, he has hammered 1,514 IPL runs at a strike rate of 133.39.

Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis is another handy customer

Australia's Marcus Stoinis can inflict some serious damage with his big-hitting in the end overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, he boasts 701 IPL runs in death overs (16-20) at a decent strike rate of 166.50. He has hammered seven half-centuries in the competition. With his right-arm pace, Stoinis has claimed 39 IPL scalps at 29.44 (9 wickets for LSG).

Mayers

Kyle Mayers enjoyed a fruitful IPL 2023

West Indies's Kyle Mayers impressed one and all last season. His ability to go big in the powerplay overs troubled multiple oppositions. The southpaw finished IPL 2023 with 379 runs at a strike rate of 144.11. Though Mayers went wicket-less last season, the medium pacer overall owns 40 T20 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.38.

Gowtham

Krishnappa Gowtham can be a handy back-up

The 35-year-old Krishnappa Gowtham is not likely to make it to LSG's initial XI. However, the off-spinning all-rounder can be a handy back-up for someone like Krunal. Eight of Gowtham's 21 IPL wickets have come for LSG. He has an economy of 8.11 in the tournament. With the willow, he has hammered 247 runs in the competition at a strike rate of 166.89.

Willey

David Willey offers experience

Although England's David Willey has little experience of playing in the IPL, he is a veteran of the T20 format. The left-arm pacer can make the new ball talk. He has also batted at several positions in the format. The 34-year-old has picked up 294 T20 wickets at an economy of 7.86. Willey also owns 3,830 runs at a strike rate of 134.52.