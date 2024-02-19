Bhuvneshwar Kumar is SRH's highest wicket-taker in IPL (Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: Decoding the key stats of SRH's pace attack

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:39 pm Feb 19, 2024

What's the story Sunrisers Hyderabad added some serious talent in terms of foreign recruits at the Indian Premier League 2024 auction. They made a statement by signing Pat Cummins for Rs. 20.50 crore. Key stalwarts like Travis Head and Wanindu Hasaranga were cashed upon. The inclusion of these three players adds serious depth. Here we present the key stats of SRH's pace attack.

Composition

Composition of SRH's pace attack

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been spearheading SRH's pace attack for a decade now. In T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, and Jaydev Unadkat, the team has three other quality capped Indian pacers. Besides Cummins, Marco Jansen and Fazalhaq Farooqi are the other overseas pacers in the squad (both left-armers). Youngster Akash Singh is in line to make his IPL debut.

Bhuvneshwar

A look at Bhuvneshwar's stellar numbers

While Bhuvneshwar owns 170 IPL scalps, 146 of them have come for SRH at 25.18. The two-time purple cap winner owns the most powerplay wickets in IPL history (62). 99 of his wickets have come in the death overs (16-20). He also owns nine scalps in the middle overs (7-15). Overall, the seasoned pacer has 288 T20 wickets at 24.37.

Other Indian pacers

Presenting Natarajan and Umran's stats

46 of Natarajan's 48 IPL scalps have come for SRH at 30.19. 32 of his wickets have come in the death overs. He owns 11 and five wickets in the powerplay and middle overs, respectively. Overall, he boasts 85 T20 wickets at 28.36. Umran has claimed 29 wickets for SRH at 26.1 (23 in middle overs). He overall owns 65 T20 wickets at 24.75.

Unadkat

How has Jaydev Unadkat fared?

SRH's new recruit Unadkat has claimed 91 IPL wickets at 31.53. 46 of his scalps have come in the death overs. He has claimed 23 and 22 wickets in the powerplay and middle overs, respectively. The left-arm pacer overall has 218 T20 wickets at 23.51. Meanwhile, the uncapped Akash has claimed just 12 T20 wickets at an average of 36.

Overseas pacers

Decoding Cummins and Jansen's numbers

Cummins has claimed 45 IPL wickets at 30.15. He owns 16, 12, and 17 wickets in the powerplay, middle, and death overs, respectively. Overall, he has claimed 143 T20 wickets at 26.67. Meanwhile, 17 of Jansen's 19 IPL scalps have come for SRH at 31.82. 12 of his scalps have come in the powerplay. He overall owns 60 T20 wickets at 27.08

Information

Farooqi has brief experience in IPL

Meanwhile, Afghanistan international Farooqi has returned with 86 scalps in the T20 format at 20.67. In the IPL, he has claimed six wickets so far at 37.83 (3 in the powerplay overs).

