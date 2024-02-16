Ashwin became the second-fastest bowler to claim 500 Test wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin: Breaking down his 500 Test wickets

By Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha 09:16 pm Feb 16, 202409:16 pm

What's the story Indian star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin completed his 500th Test wicket in the third Test against England in Rajkot. He became the ninth overall bowler and fifth spinner to achieve an exceptional milestone in Test cricket. Notably, he became only the second Indian bowler to claim 500 Test wickets after Anil Kumble. Ashwin also became the second-fastest to reach the landmark in this format.

Next Article

Career

A look at his exceptional Test numbers

Ashwin made his debut in 2011 and is now playing his 98th Test, Ashwin owns 500 wickets at an average below 24. He has claimed 34 Test fifers, the second-most among Indian bowlers, while owning eight 10-wicket match hauls. He only needs three wickets to complete 350 wickets at home. He owns 347 scalps currently at an average of below 22.

Wickets

A look at his home, away and neutral venue records

Ashwin has been exceptional at home with 347 wickets from 58 Tests at 21.32. He has claimed 26 fifers at home. Notably, he is India's second-highest wicket-taker at home in Tests. In 39 away (home of opposition) Tests, the off-spinner has scalped 149 wickets at 30.40, claiming eight fifers. Lastly, Ashwin has only played a solitary neutral venue Test and returned with four wickets.

Asia

400 Test wickets loading on Asian soil

Ashwin has a sensational record on Asian soil in Test cricket with 397 wickets. He has featured in 67 Tests on Asian soil while maintaining an average of 21.56. He is the third-highest wicket-taker on Asian soil in this format. He is only behind Muralidaran (612) and Kumble (419). 30 of his 34 Test fifers have come on Asian soil (seven 10-wicket match hauls).

Stats

Decoding Ashwin's wickets against different Test nations

Ashwin has claimed 114 wickets against Australia. He has five wickets against Afghanistan (only Test). He has scalped 98 wickets against England in 22 Tests while claiming 22 scalps in six Tests versus Bangladesh. Ashwin has picked up 66 and 62 wickets against New Zealand and Sri Lanka respectively. He owns 75 wickets against the West Indies while scalping 57 dismissals against South Africa.

WTC

Third-highest wicket-taker in WTC history

Ashwin is the third-highest wicket-taker in World Test Championship history with 158 wickets from 33 Tests. He is behind the Australian duo of Lyon (174) and Pat Cummins (169). He has claimed eight fifers in the tournament. He scalped 71 wickets in the 2019-21 cycle before returning with 61 dismissals in the 2021-23 cycle. He has claimed 26 wickets in the current 2023-25 cycle.

Information

2016 was Ashwin's best year in terms of wickets

2016 was a magnificent calendar year for Ashwin in terms of wickets. He picked up 72 scalps from 12 matches at an average of 23.90. He managed eight five-wicket hauls. Ashwin also managed 50-plus wickets in 2015, 2017, and 2021 respectively.

Milestones

Ashwin's victims in his milestone moments

Ashwin's first wicket in Test cricket was Darren Bravo of the West Indies. His 100th victim was West Indies' Darren Sammy. New Zealand's Kane Williamson became his 200th victim. Sri Lanka's Lahiru Gamage became Ashwin's 300th wicket. England's Jofra Archer was his 400th scalp. On Friday, Ashwin dismissed Zak Crawley to register his 500th scalp.

Do you know?

Stokes and Warner remain Ashwin's favorite victims

As per ESPNcricinfo, Ashwin has dismissed England's Ben Stokes 12 times in Tests. Stokes averages 20.91 versus the right-arm spinner. Australia's David Warner is next, having been dismissed 11 times by the Indian spin wizard.

Information

Ashwin has dismissed left-handed batters on 249 occasions

From 181 innings, Ashwin has had left-handed batters dismissed on 249 occasions. He averages 19.62 versus left-handed batters. Meanwhile, he has managed to dismiss right-handed batters 251 times at an average of 28.16.