India Under-19 won the semi-final by two wickets (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Uday, Sachin power India to 2024 U-19 CWC final: Stats

By Parth Dhall 10:25 pm Feb 06, 202410:25 pm

What's the story A match-winning partnership between Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas helped India beat South Africa in 2024 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup semi-final in Benoni. The duo added 171 runs after India were down to 32/4 while chasing 245. Both Uday and Sachin slammed fifties but failed to reach three figures. As a result, India reached their fifth successive Under-19 World Cup final.

Next Article

Uday

Uday leads India from the front

Uday continues with his phenomenal run in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup. He arrived in the middle when India were reduced to 8/2. He held his nerves despite losing two more partners. Sachin Dhas then joined Uday as the duo added 171 runs. The former departed toward the chase's end for 81(124). It was his fourth 50+ score of the ongoing tournament.

Sachin

Sachin plays a counter-attacking knock

While Uday focused on rotating the strike, his compatriot Sachin looked after the run-rate. He smashed a 95-ball 96, a knock laced with 11 fours and 1 six. Sachin slammed his second fifty-plus score of the 2024 U-19 World Cup. He hammered a century against Nepal in India's previous encounter. Before the Nepal game, Sachin's highest score was 26* vs Bangladesh U-19.

Runs

Most runs in 2024 U-19 WC

Uday is currently the highest run-scorer of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup. He has racked up 389 runs from six matches at an average of 64.83. The tally includes a ton and three half-centuries. India's Musheer Khan (338) and Sachin (294) follow Uday in terms of runs. The latter has a stike rate of 116.66 in this regard.

Partnership

Uday, Sachin break these partnership records

As mentioned, Uday and Sachin added 171 runs, now the India U-19's highest fifth-wicket partnership in Youth ODIs. They broke the record of Sarfaraz Khan and Ricky Bhui (159). The one between Uday and Sachin is also the highest fifth-wicket partnership in overall Youth ODIs. They overtook Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy and Shamim Hossain in this regard.