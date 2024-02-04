Naveed Zadran was the pick of the Afghanistan bowlers (Photo credit: X/@ACBofficials)

Afghanistan's Naveed Zadran scalps 4/83 versus Sri Lanka on debut

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:52 pm Feb 04, 2024

What's the story Naveed Zadran was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan on Day 3 against Sri Lanka at the SSC ground on Sunday. The youngster claimed 2/80 on Day 2 and added two more to his tally on Day 3. He finished with figures of 4/83 on debut in the first innings as the hosts compiled a massive total of 439. Here's more.

An exceptional spell on debut for Naveed

The young pacer removed Nishan Madushka in the morning session of Day 2 to claim his first wicket in Test cricket. Later, Naveed outfoxed a well-settled Dinesh Chandimal right after he slammed his ton. He returned on Day 3 to dismiss Sadeera Samarawickrama before knocking over Prabath Jayasuriya to complete his fourfer. While Afghanistan's bowling largely looked mediocre, Naveed was their only bright spark.

An impressive outing at the 2022 U-19 World Cup

Naveed was one of the star bowlers for the Afghanistan U-19 team during the 2022 U-19 World Cup which happened in West Indies. The young speedster returned with seven wickets from four matches at an impressive average of 21.42. The 2022 edition of the tournament saw some bright Afghan talents as they reached the semi-finals and eventually finished fourth.

Four Test debutants for Afghanistan

It was a unique Test match for Afghanistan as the management handed out opportunities to several youngsters to make the mark. The likes of Zia-ur-Rehman, Noor Ali Zadran, Mohammad Saleem and Naveed made their Test debut against Sri Lanka at the SSC ground.

How has the match proceeded?

Afghanistan could only score 198 in the first innings thanks to Rahmat Shah's 91-run knock. Vishwa Fernando starred for Sri Lanka with 4/51. In reply, the hosts compiled 439 courtesy of centuries from Angelo Mathews and Chandimal as they gained a 241-run lead from the first innings. Naveed returned with figures of 4/83. In the second innings, Afghanistan are 35/0 at Lunch.