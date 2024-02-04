Shubman Gill scored a counter-attacking century (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Shubman Gill hammers his third Test ton: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 02:02 pm Feb 04, 2024

What's the story Indian batter Shubman Gill finally ends his run-drought with a splendid ton against England at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Gill reached the three-figure mark on Day 3 of the 2nd Test, helping India extend their second-inning lead. India now lead by over 300 runs after bowling out the visitors for 253. Meanwhile, Gill added a 50+ stand with Axar Patel.

Century

A counter-attacking ton from Gill

Gill came to the middle after James Anderson knocked over Indian skipper Rohit Sharma early on Day 3. While Yashasvi Jaiswal also followed Rohit, Gill and Shreyas Iyer propelled India past 100. Quick dismissals of Iyer and Rajat Patidar exposed Axar out there. Nevertheless, Gill continued to counter-attack and reached his century post lunch. He got to his ton off just 132 balls.

Struggle

Gill breaks the shackles

Gill brought an end to his poor run in Tests. The right-hander has not breached the 50-run mark in whites since his 128 against Australia in the Ahmedabad Test last year. 13, 18, 6, 10, 29*, 2, 26, 36, 10, 23, 0, and 34 read his scores in this period. The tally also includes his Test scores in West Indies and South Africa.

Information

Three tons in Test cricket

As mentioned, Gill now has three centuries in Test cricket. Two of his tons have come in home conditions. Gill recorded his only Test century away from home in Bangladesh during the 2022 series.

Information

Gill smashes a 147-ball 104

Gill departed shortly after completing his century. Shoaib Bashir dismissed the batter as skipper Ben Stokes deployed attacking fields. The right-handed batter racked up 104 off 147 balls, a knock laced with 11 fours and 2 sixes.

Stats

Gill races past 1,200 Test runs

During his knock, Gill raced past 1,200 runs in Test cricket. He now has 1,201 runs from 22 Tests at an average of 32.45. The tally includes three tons and four half-centuries. Gill also completed 300 runs against England in Test cricket. Besides, also reached the landmark of 500 Test runs in home conditions (578 runs at 36.12).

Tons

10 international tons before turning 25

Gill now has 10 centuries in international cricket, with six of them coming in ODI cricket. His tally includes a T20I century. As per Bharath Seervi, Gill has become the third Indian to score 10+ centuries across formats before turning 25. Sachin Tendulkar (30 centuries in 273 innings) and Virat Kohli (21 centuries in 163 innings) are the others.