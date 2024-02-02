This was overall his second century in the format (Source: X/@BCCI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal slams his maiden Test century in India

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:48 pm Feb 02, 2024

What's the story India's rising batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has brought up his maiden Test century on Indian soil. He reached the three-figure mark on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against England in Visakhapatnam. Notably, Jaiswal missed out on a hundred in the series opener, having scored 80 in India's first innings. This was overall his second century in the format. Here are his stats.

Knock

A fine knock from Jaiswal

Jaiswal started positively yet again, smashing Joe Root for two boundaries in the second over. He, however, slowed down later with the track being on the slower side. After adding 40 and 49 runs with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, respectively, Jaiswal recorded a 50-plus stand with Shreyas Iyer to power India past 150. He brought up his hundred in the second session.

Innings progression

Jaiswal brought up his hundred with a six

As mentioned, Jaiswal was cautious in the morning session as he took 89 deliveries to complete his fifty. However, he switched on the aggressive mode in the second session and enhanced the scoring rate. He brought up his ton off just 151 balls and that too with a massive six off left-arm spinner Tom Hartley.

Debut century

Jaiswal announced his arrival in style

Jaiswal was off to a formidable start in Test cricket. He slammed a cracking 171 on his Test debut in the 1st Test against the West Indies in Dominica. Jaiswal became the 17th Indian to record a century on Test debut. Playing his sixth Test, he has raced past 500 runs, averaging 50-plus. This was his fourth 50-plus score in India whites.

FC stats

11th hundred in FC cricket

Playing his 21st First-Class game, Jaiswal has breached the 100-run mark for the 11th time. Only four times, he was unable to convert his fifty into a hundred in whites. He has raced past 2,350 FC runs at a sensational average of 70-plus. His highest score in the format is 265. Notably, his strike rate in the format is 65-plus.

Information

Jaiswal joins this elite list

As per Cricbuzz, the 22-year-old Jaiswal has become the fourth Indian to slam Test centuries in both home and away matches before turning 23. He has joined Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar, and Vinod Kambli. Intrestingly, all four players represented Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy.