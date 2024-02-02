Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett had a memorable debut (Photo credit: X/@HeatBBL)

Australia's Xavier Bartlett claims a four-fer on his ODI debut

What's the story Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett had a memorable debut as he picked four wickets in the first ODI versus West Indies at the MCG on Friday. Bartlett was pick of the Australian bowlers as he gave away just 17 runs from his nine overs. His heroics helped Australia bundle the Windies out for 231 in 38.4 overs. Here are further details.

A brilliant effort from Bartlett

Bartlett handed Australia a dream start, picking three quick wickets. He removed openers Justin Greaves and Alick Athanaze cheaply. Greaves was beaten by a fuller ball that nipped in. Athanaze departed for five after nicking a ball after opting to drive. Shai Hope then derived an edge after chasing a ball swinging away from the off stump. Lastly, he got Gudakesh Motie late on.

Second-best bowling figures on debut for Australia

As per ESPNcricinfo, Bartlett's 4/17 is now the second-best bowling figures by an Aussie bowler on their debut. Anthony Dodemaide holds the record with a spell of 5/21 versus Sri Lanka in Perth, 1988. Meanwhile, Bartlett is just the fifth Aussie bowler to take four wickets or more in their debut outing. He joined Dodemaide, Stuart MacGill, CG Rackermann, and Xavier Doherty.

Maiden four-fer in List A cricket

Bartlett has claimed his maiden four-fer in the 50-over format. Playing his 21st match, he owns 27 scalps at an average around 35. 3/43 was his previous best bowling figures. Meanwhile, Bartlett owns 62 scalps in First-Class cricket at 26.03. He also has 48 scalps from 40 matches in the 20-over format at 21.33.

Highest wicket-taker in BBL 2023-24

Bartlett was the highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded Big Bash League 2023-24 season. He went on to claim 20 scalps at 14.70 from 11 matches for the Brisbane Heat. He claimed 2/12 in the BBL final to help his side win the tournament.