Sri Lanka's Vishwa Fernando rattles Afghanistan with 4/51: Stats

What's the story Vishwa Fernando was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the only Test against Afghanistan on Friday. The speedster claimed his fourth four-wicket haul in Test cricket as the hosts bundled out Afghanistan for 198 in the first innings. Vishwa claimed 4/51 and was well supported by Asitha Fernando and Prabath Jayasuriya as they returned with three wickets each.

A brilliant spell from Vishwa

Vishwa took the new ball with Asitha as he removed Noor Ali Zadran, who looked pretty comfortable at the crease. He then returned to outfox Hashmatullah Shahidi, breaking his partnership with Rahmat Shah. Later, the 32-year-old dismissed Afghanistan wicket-keeper Ikram Alikhil, who looked well settled before eventually claiming the wicket of Zia-ur-Rahman. Vishwa was a bit expensive but the wickets will please him.

Vishwa completed 50 Test wickets against Pakistan

Vishwa accomplished 50 Test dismissals in his last Test match against Pakistan last year in Galle. Although SL lost that match, Vishwa became the 25th Sri Lankan bowler to amass 50 Test wickets.

A look at his Test numbers

Playing his 21st Test, Vishwa has raced to 54 wickets at an average of 35.55. Apart from four four-wicket hauls, he has also scalped a solitary fifer in Test cricket. His career-best figures of 5/101 came against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2021. Overall, Vishwa has returned with 18 wickets from eight home Tests while claiming 36 scalps in 13 away Tests.

Here's the Day 1 summary

Put into bat, Afghanistan were folded for 198 runs. Barring a 91-run knock from Rahmat, nobody else delivered. He stitched a 57 and 52-run partnership with Noor and Shahidi respectively, before adding 45 runs with Alikhil. Asitha and Jayasuriya bowled well. In reply, SL are 80/0 with Dimuth Karunaratne (42*) and Nishan Madushka (36*) at the crease.