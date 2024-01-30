Musheer Khan slammed his second Under-19 WC ton (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Jan 30, 2024

What's the story India's top-order batter Musheer Khan continues his fine form in the 2024 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He slammed his second ton of the tournament, this time against New Zealand, after they elected to field in Bloemfontein . While Musheer top-scored with 131 runs, opener Adarsh Singh smashed a 58-ball 52. However, India suffered a lower-order collapse and racked up 295/8 in 50 overs.

Musheer powers India's innings

While Adarsh started with a positive intent, India lost opener Arshin Kulkarni early (28/1). Musheer joined Adarsh as the duo took India past 100. However, the latter departed thereafter. Musheer added another 87-run stand with skipper Uday Saharan, who departed before the 200-run mark. The former smashed a 126-ball 131 (13 fours and 3 sixes), with the last five wickets adding just 103 runs.

Second Indian batter with this feat

As per ESPNcricinfo, Musheer has become only the second Indian batter to score multiple centuries in the Under-19 World Cup. Senior batter Shikhar Dhawan slammed three tons in the 2004 Under-19 World Cup.

Most runs in 2024 U-19 WC

Musheer is presently the leading run-scorer of the 2024 Under-19 World Cup. He has slammed 325 runs from four matches at an incredible average of 81.25 as of now. His tally includes two tons (118 vs Ireland) and a fifty (73 vs USA). Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan follows Musheer on the runs column, with 223 runs at 111.50.

The younger brother of Sarfaraz Khan

It is worth noting that Musheer is the younger brother of Sarfaraz Khan, who recently earned his call-up to the national side for the ongoing England Test series. Like his brother, Sarfarz also featured in the U-19 World Cup a decade ago.