A fiery knock from Jagadeesan

On a track where Chandigarh were folded for 111 batting first, TN batters enjoyed a gala time. Jagadeesan batted with remarkable intent as he scored runs all over the park. He was also involved in two double-century stands. While he added 233 runs with Pradosh Ranjan Paul (105), he stitched a 280-run stand with Baba Indrajith (123) as TN declared at 610/4.

Second triple-centurion of the season

As mentioned, Jagadeesan became the second triple-centurion of the season as he joined Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal, who scored a breathtaking 366 off 181 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in the ongoing game in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Jagadeesan's previous scores in the ongoing season read 25, 9, and 245*.

First batter to slam successive double-tons in the ongoing season

With this knock, Jagadeesan has raced to 2,395 runs in First-Class cricket in 37 matches at an average of 40-plus. Overall, this was his eighth century in this format along with seven fifties. His 245* against Railways in his previous outing was his maiden double-century in red-ball cricket. He became the first batter to slam successive double-tons in the ongoing season.

Jagadeesan enjoyed an impressive run in 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

Jagadeesan enjoyed an impressive campaign in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy as he finished as the third-highest run-getter for Tamil Nadu. He scored 534 runs from seven matches at 48.54, slamming two tons. Only Pradosh Ranjan Paul (631) and Sai Sudharsan (572) had scored more runs.