Ranji Trophy: Parth Bhut claims match-winning 7/44 versus Maharashtra

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:59 pm Feb 04, 202401:59 pm

What's the story Saurashtra's Parth Bhut delivered a match-winning spell against Maharashtra on Day 3 of the 2024 Ranji Trophy. This was Bhut's fourth five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket as he also registered career-best figures in red-ball cricket. The left-arm orthodox claimed 7/44 in the second innings as Saurashtra restricted Maharashtra to only 164, registering a 48-run victory. Bhut just ran through the Maharashtra batting order.

A match-winning performance Bhut

Bhut scalped two wickets on Day 2 as he removed the experienced Ankit Bawne before sending back Om Bhoshale. He returned on Day 3 to outfox Siddharth Mhatre first and then knocked over Taranjit Singh Dhillon. Four balls later, Dhanraj Shinde also walked back to the pavilion. Later, Bhut dismissed Hitesh Walunj and Kedar Jadhav to skittle Maharashtra for only 164.

An average outing in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

The left-arm spinner was not at his best in the 2022-24 Ranji Trophy campaign. Bhut returned with 16 wickets from six matches at an average of 32.12, claiming a solitary fifer and a four-wicket haul.

A look at his First-Class career

The 26-year-old left-arm spinner claimed nine scalps in the match (2/25 and 7/44). As per ESPNcricinfo, Bhut has amassed 48 wickets from 14 First-Class matches at 24.95. Notably, this was his fourth fifer in this format while he has picked up a solitary 10-wicket match haul. With the bat, he has compiled 423 runs at 26.43. He has slammed a hundred and a fifty.

Here's the summary of the match

Batting first, Saurashtra could reach a total of 202 runs courtesy of fifties from Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Prerak Mankad. Hitesh Walunj claimed 6/93. In reply, the hosts were bundled out for 159 as Jadeja starred with figures of 4/61. The second innings saw Saurashtra get bowled out for 169 due to Walunj's 8/70. Chasing 213, Maharashtra fell 48 runs short courtesy of Bhut's brilliance.