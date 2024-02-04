The pacer dismissed New Zealand opener Devon Conway (1) with his first ball.

SA's Moreki claims wicket off first ball, joins this list

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:57 pm Feb 04, 202401:57 pm

What's the story South Africa pacer Tshepo Moreki made a stunning start to his international career as he claimed a wicket with his first delivery. The debutant dismissed New Zealand opener Devon Conway (1) cheaply on Day 1 of the Test series opener in Mount Maunganui. Moreki became just the fourth Proteas bowler to scalp with his first delivery in Tests. Here are further details.

Spell

Moreki drew the first blood for SA

Moreki was introduced in the second over and in front of him was Conway. It was a good-length delivery that nipped back with the angle as the southpaw was trapped in front of the stumps. Umpire Richard Kettleborough did not have any hesitation in raising his finger. However, Conway was Moreki's only victim on Day 1 as he finished with 1/81 in 22 overs.

Elite list

Moreki joins these names

As mentioned, Moreki became only the fourth SA bowler to take a wicket off his first ball in Tests. He has joined Bert Vogler (1906), Dane Piedt (2014), Hardus Viljoen (2016). Overall, he became the 24th bowler to accomplish this feat. West Indies's Shamar Joseph recently became the 23rd player with this milestone. He dismissed Australia's Steve Smith with his maiden delivery.

Stats

Who is Tshepo Moreki?

Moreki is a 30-year-old right-arm pacer who represents Kwa-Zulu Natal and Cape Cobras in domestic cricket. He is an experienced campaigner as prior to his Test debut, the fast bowler claimed 192 wickets in 93 FC games at 37.68. The tally includes three four-wicket hauls. Besides, the pacer owns 91 List A wickets at 30.34 and 45 T20 scalps at 22.68.

Summary

Williamson, Ravindra's tons powered NZ on Day 1

Meanwhile, New Zealand consolidated after losing a couple of quick wickets and finished the day at 258/2. Kane Williamson (112*) and Rachin Ravindra (118*) smoked unbeaten centuries to put their side on the driver's seat. Besides Moreki, Dane Paterson was the only other wicket-taker on the day as he dismissed Tom Latham for 20. Notably, SA are fielding six debutants in their XI.