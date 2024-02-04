Williamson and Ravindra scored unbeaten tons.

1st Test: Tons from Williamson, Ravindra put NZ in charge

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:23 am Feb 04, 202411:23 am

What's the story New Zealand consolidated after losing a couple of quick wickets on Day 1 of the Test series opener against South Africa in Mount Maunganui. Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra smoked unbeaten centuries to put their side on the driver's seat. The Kiwis were 258/2 at stumps on the first day and would be raring to push the paddle on Day 2. Here is more.

Summary

NZ lost two quick wickets

Put into bat, NZ lost Devon Conway (1) cheaply as debutant Tshepo Moreki struck with his first delivery. It was an in-swinging delivery as Conway was trapped in front of the wickets. Tom Latham (20) and Williamson consolidated with a brief 38-run stand. Dane Paterson broke the partnership by dismissing the former. Latham edged the out-swinging delivery to wicket-keeper Clyde Fortuin.

Elite list

Fourth SA bowler to accomplish this feat

Notably, Moreki became only the fourth SA bowler to take a wicket off his first ball in Tests. He has joined Bert Vogler, Dane Piedt, Hardus Viljoen. Overall, he became the 24th bowler to accomplish this feat. West Indies's Shamar Joseph recently became the 23rd player with this milestone as he dismissed Australia's Steve Smith with his maiden delivery.

Stand

A double-century stand between Williamson and Ravindra

SA did not enjoy any other pleasant moment on the day as Williamson and Ravindra recorded an unbeaten double-century (219*) stand. Though both batters were watchful, they dispatched the poor deliveries for boundaries. Both Williamson and Ravindra completed their respective tons at the fag end of the day's play. They would be raring to score more on the second day.

Record

Third NZ pair with a double-century stand against SA

As per ESPNcricinfo, Ravindra and Williamson became only the third NZ pair to record a double-century partnership against SA in Tests (for any wicket). They have joined Stephen Fleming-James Franklin (256 in Cape Town, 2006) and Chris Cairns-Jacob Oram (225 in Auckland, 2004). Meanwhile, Williamson has now been involved in 10 double-century stands in Test cricket.

Ravindra

Hundred in fourth Test for Ravindra

Ravindra, who returned unbeaten on 118 off 211 balls, is playing his fourth Test and his first in over two years. He had just 73 Test runs under his belt prior to this game with 18* being his best score. Ravindra has now raced past 180 Test runs. Meanwhile, he has raced past 2,850 First-Class runs, averaging 38-plus (100s: 7, 50s: 12).

Williamson

Williamson equals these names

Williamson, who scored an unbeaten 259-ball 112, now owns 30 Test tons. He has equaled West Indies's Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Australia's Matthew Hayden, and England's Joe Root in terms of Test centuries. Only Steve Smith (32) owns more Test tons among active players. Meanwhile, playing his 97th Test, Williamson has raced past 8,350 runs, averaging 54-plus. He also has 33 fifties.

Williamson vs SA

His run against SA

Against SA, Williamson has raced past 770 Test runs with his average being over 55. The tally now includes four tons and a couple of fifties. Meanwhile, this was Williamson's 17th century in home Tests as he has raced past 4,370 runs on NZ soil at a sensational average of 68-plus. The tally also includes 18 fifties.

Debutants

Six debutants in SA XI

As many as six SA players, including skipper Neil Brand, made Test debut for South Africa as the prominent players are currently plying their trade in the ongoing SA20, South Africa's premier T20 competition. Brand's fellow opening batter Edward Moore, Raynard van Tonder, all-rounder Ruan de Swardt, wicketkeeper Clyde Fortuin, and seam bowler Tshepo Moreki are the other debutants.