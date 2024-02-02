Patidar owns 4,000 FC runs (Source: X/@BCCI)

Rajat Patidar makes his Test debut: Decoding his FC stats

What's the story Rajat Patidar has finally been awarded for his grind in First-Class cricket as the star batter has been handed his maiden Test cap. The 30-year-old makes his Test debut in the second game of the ongoing five-match series against England in Visakhapatnam. Notably, Patidar has been a consistent performer in FC cricket in recent years. He recently hammered two tons against England Lions.

Patidar replaces Rahul in the XI

While Patidar was not a part of India's initial squad, he was later brought in as Virat Kohli pulled out of the first two games due to personal reasons. The former warmed the benches in the opener as KL Rahul took Kohli's number-four spot. However, as the injured Rahul is also now unavailable, Patidar has been handed his maiden Test cap.

Couple of tons against England Lions

Patidar impressed the selectors with a couple of fine centuries for India A against England Lions last month. While he scored a brilliant 141-ball 111 in the tour match, Patidar hammered a brilliant 151 off 158 balls in the unofficial Test. It was indeed an innings of character from Patidar as none of his teammates could touch the 25-run mark.

4,000 FC runs for Patidar

Having played 55 First-Class games, Patidar has raced to 4,000 runs with his average being 45.97. The tally includes 12 tons and 22 fifties with 196 being his best score. The 30-year-old, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, made his international debut in December 2023 and scored a 16-ball 22 in his only ODI outing, against South Africa.

India are trailing 1-0 in the series

Notably, India eye redemption in the second game, having lost the series opener by 28 runs. Rohit Sharma's men would be gutted as they had a 190-run first-innings lead. England displayed terrific character as their 'Bazball' approach was too good for India. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first in Visakhapatnam.