India are trailing 0-1 in the series (Source: X/@BCCI)

India vs England, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma elects to bat

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:10 am Feb 02, 202409:10 am

What's the story India are up against England in the second Test of the five-match series. Having lost the series opener, Rohit Sharma's men would be gutted as they had a 190-run first-innings lead. England displayed terrific character as their 'Bazball' approach was too good for India. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit has won the toss and elected to bat first. Rajat Patidar makes his Test debut.

Venue, pitch report, and streaming details

The Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will host the 2nd Test (9:30am IST). The venue usually offers a batting-friendly wicket, which supports the seamers early on. Spinners will come into play as the match progresses. While the Sports18 Network has broadcasting rights of the series, live streaming is available on the JioCinema app and website.

A look at the head-to-head record

India and England have played 132 Tests to date. The Three Lions have won 51 matches, while India recorded 31 victories. As many as 50 matches have been drawn. England have lost their last two Test series in India but were the last ones who defeated India at home in 2012. Overall, the visitors have won 15 out of 65 Tests in India.

Key milestones on offer

Jasprit Bumrah is four wickets away from accomplishing 150 Test wickets. He will be the 17th Indian bowler to achieve this landmark. Ravichandran Ashwin (496) needs four to complete 500 scalps in Tests. Ben Stokes could become the third all-rounder with 200-plus wickets and 6,000-plus runs in Test cricket. Joe Root (11,447) can get to 11,500 runs in Test cricket.

Here are the playing XIs

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (WK), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson. India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav

Changes in both camps

England have included veteran pacer James Anderson and uncapped off-spinner Shoaib Bashir. The duo replaces Mark Wood and the injured Jack Leach. Meanwhile, India have made two forced changes with debutant Rajat Patidar and Kuldeep Yadav replacing the injured duo of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. As Mohammed Siraj has also been rested, Mukesh Kumar replaces him.