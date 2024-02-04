Ravindra is playing his first Test since January 2022 (Source: X/@ICC)

Rachin Ravindra celebrates Test comeback with maiden century: Stats

What's the story New Zealand's rising star Rachin Ravindra has brought up his maiden century in Test cricket. The left-handed batter touched the 100-run mark on Day 1 of the opening Test against South Africa in Mount Maunganui. Ravindra tackled the Proteas bowlers with precision and played several delightful shots. He recorded a 190-plus stand with Kane Williamson. Here are further details.

Knock

An innings of authority from Ravindra

Put into bat, NZ lost both openers Devon Conway (1) and Tom Latham (20) cheaply as Ravindra arrived in the middle with the scorecard reading 39/2. He joined forces with Williamson as the duo tormented the visiting bowlers with their resilient knocks. While Ravindra was watchful against the challenging deliveries, he dispatched the poor ones for boundaries.

Stats

Hundred in fourth Test for Ravindra

Ravindra is playing his fourth Test and his first in over two years. He had just 73 Test runs under his belt prior to this game with 18* being his best score. Ravindra has now raced past 170 Test runs. Meanwhile, he has raced past 2,850 First-Class runs, averaging 38-plus (100s: 7, 50s: 12). He also owns 54 FC wickets with his left-arm spin.