By Parth Dhall 01:00 am Feb 02, 2024

What's the story A bruised Shamar Joseph rose from the ashes and guided West Indies to their maiden Test win against Australia in 20 years. The Windies hero made the pink ball talk in Brisbane as Australia attempted to chase 216. A majestic seven-wicket haul produced an eight-run win. Shamar dazzled despite sustaining a toe injury while batting (Day 3). Here are some interesting facts about him.

Records

Fourth WI bowler with Test seven-fer on Australian soil

Shamar became just the fourth West Indies bowler to claim a seven-wicket haul on Australian soil in Test cricket. He has joined Curtly Ambrose (7/25 in Perth, 1993), Andy Roberts (7/54 in Perth, 1975), and Gerry Gomez (7/55 in Sydney, 1952) on the elite list. Shamar also recorded the best bowling figures by a visiting bowler in Australia in this century.

Background

Shamar hails from Baracara village in Guyana

Shamar hails from Baracara village in Guyana, which is accessible only by boat from the nearest town. Before 2018, the village had no landlines or internet. Shamar initially worked as a logger in his village before shifting to New Amsterdam. From working in construction to serving as a security officer in 2021, he switched jobs. Simultaneously, he made it to Division 1 cricket.

Information

Shamar left village because of this bizarre incident

While working as a logger in his village, he met with a fatal accident. In the jungle, he was nearly crushed to death when a tree fell on him. This was one of the major reasons of him leaving his job and the village.

Information

Tape-ball cricket; bowling with fruits

Before turning professional, Shamar played tape-ball cricket. He closely followed legends Courtney Walsh and Ambrose. According to The Indian Express, Shamar started bowling with several fruits, including lemons, limes, and guavas among others.

Mentor

Damion Vantull helped Shamar take the leap

Nearly a decade ago, Damion Vantull, a former cricketer-turned-businessman visited Baracara alongside former West Indies player Royston Crandon to play a match. The former met a 14-year-old Shamar during his visit and was impressed, seeing his talent. Vantull helped Shamar focus solely on cricket by giving him financial security. He took Shamar to the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) Sports Club practice nets.

Information

Shamar's first impression!

Shamar played club cricket for the aforementioned MYO side in Georgetown. Vantull, in an interview with The Indian Express, stated that Shamar's first-ever delivery in the practice nets "fractured the wicket-keeper's hand".

Progress

Praise from legend Ambrose

Shamar broke into the Guyanese national side within a year of playing club cricket. He even trained with the national players sporadically. In this period, Shamar attended a fast-bowling clinic run by WI legend Ambrose and immediately caught his attention. Shortly after this interaction, the former took eight wickets in a trial game. And, Shamar was unstoppable thereafter.

History

A hero is born!

Cut to the Gabba Test! Shamar's ground-breaking seven-wicket haul propels WI to their maiden Test win over the Aussies since 2003. Shamar not only breached the Gabba fortress, his spell handed the Caribbeans their first Test win Down Under since 1997. WI finally ended Australia's unbeaten streak in Day/Night Tests. After all, "heroes are made by the paths they choose".