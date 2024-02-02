Ferrari have announced that the Briton will join on a multi-year contract (Photo credit: X/@LewisHamilton)

Lewis Hamilton to join Ferrari in 2025; F1 giants confirm

By Rajdeep Saha 01:28 am Feb 02, 202401:28 am

What's the story Formula 1 giants Ferrari have confirmed that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will be racing for them from 2025 onward. Ferrari have announced that the Briton will join on a multi-year contract. Earlier, Mercedes revealed Hamilton activated a release clause to leave the team ahead of his move to Ferrari for the 2025 F1 season. Here's more.

A hard decision for Hamilton

"I have had an amazing 11 years with this team and I'm so proud of what we have achieved together. Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13 years old. It's a place where I have grown up, so making the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make," said Hamilton.

Hamilton promises to end Mercedes journey on a high

Hamilton said the time is right for him to take this step as he is excited to be taking on a new challenge. He also thanked Mercedes for the incredible support. Hamilton is focused on having a sound season. "I am 100% committed to delivering the best performance I can this season and making my last year with the Silver Arrows, one to remember."

Wolff shares his views on Hamilton

Team Principal and CEO, Toto Wolff said the relationship with Hamilton is the most successful the sport has seen, and that's something Mercedes can look back on with pride. He also added Hamilton will always be an important part of Mercedes motorsport history.

Hamilton signed new two-year Mercedes deal in August 2023

In 2023, Hamilton put pen to paper on a new Mercedes contract through the 2025 season. His team-mate George Russell was also retained for the same period. Hamilton was in the final year of his existing Mercedes deal and had been in talks with team principal Wolff. Hamilton raced for McLaren before joining Mercedes in 2013.

Mercedes struggled to find consistency over last two seasons

Hamilton's decision to switch to a new pasture has perhaps stemmed from the fact in relation to Mercedes's struggles in the last two seasons after not adapting to F1's latest ground effect era. Mercedes saw Red Bull Racing dominate the show. Hamilton, who agonizingly missed out on an 8th F1 title in 2021 by a whisker, finished sixth and 3rd thereafter.

No race wins for Hamilton in 2021 and 2022

Hamilton failed to win a single F1 race in 2021 and 2022 respectively, claiming only six podiums last year. Before that, he won one race at least in 15 successive seasons. He won 21 races with McLaren and then pocketed 82 race wins with Mercedes.

Hamilton to race with Charles Leclerc

Hamilton will link up with Charles Leclerc, who recently agreed an extension with Ferrari beyond 2024 seaason. "I'm very pleased to know that I will be wearing the Scuderia Ferrari race suit for several more seasons to come," Leclerc commented on the contract announcement. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz will have to make way at the end of this year.